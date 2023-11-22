Where to Find Legless Wild Non-fish Creatures in Genshin Impact

Players must take photos of legless wild non-fish creatures on the sixth day of the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. Considering most animals have legs, this may be quite challenging for some players. So, here’s a Genshin Impact guide to help you locate these creatures!

Genshin Impact Legless Wild Non-fish Creatures Location

Not many animals fit the description of legless, wild, and non-fish. Luckily, that does not mean they are difficult to find because there are two creatures that you can use to complete this challenge: Unagi and Crystalfly.

Crystalfly is easier to locate since you can encounter many of them near Statues of the Seven. Personally, I teleported to the familiar Anemo Archon statue in Windrise and took pictures of the nearby Crystalflies.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

If you have Sayu, I highly recommend you add her to your team because of her Silencer’s Secret passive talent. As long as you don’t capture any animal, they won’t bolt away from you, allowing you to take pictures in peace.

Besides Crystalflies, I also took photos of Unagi, which can be found in the Inazuma region. You can encounter several groups of these animals on the Watatsumi Island beach. I suggest teleporting to the Teleportation Waypoint on the island’s east side and heading southwest to locate these creatures.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Unagi can also be found on the island’s northwest side and on the southwest side of the Mouun Shrine. There are over 90 Unagi on Watatsumi Island, but you can only take 10 pictures. Once you have all the required samples, you can report to Lepine-Pauline, who will give you 60 Primogems and three Hero’s Wit.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find legless wild non-fish creatures. For more Genshin Impact content, I recommend you read our article on the best fun but not meta teams you should try.