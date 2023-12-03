Where to Find FlowBerries in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

There is a brand new juicy fruit in Fortnite with all new benefits for you and your team mates! FlowBerries will bring you health and other buffs so find out below how to get and use the new FlowBerries in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Get and Use a FlowBerry in Fortnite Chapter 5

FlowBerries can be found as floor loot and in produce containers around the island. They are small and purple, and although only classed as Uncommon rarity, they could be very useful. These squishy, juicy fruits give you a small amount of shield and a temporary anti-gravity effect while moving. The FlowBerry may not be the strongest thing you can use to increase your shields but they can be a lot of fun when used at just the right moment.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

As well as the 5 HP of shield you get, similar to some of the other produce you can eat like the coconuts, the FlowBerries boost your flow with an anti-gravity effect. This effect only lasts a few seconds but if you stack some FlowBerries in your inventory you can use them quickly and easily to gain the advantage on your opponent mid-fight.

The FlowBerry is best used before you start jumping around to help you jump further and safely. Eating a FlowBerry also grants the same anti-gravity effect to any team mates around you thanks to its extra juicy nature! The anti-gravity effect also grants you and your team fall damage immunity. We have a feeling the FlowBerries will be stacked alongside weapons in every player’s inventory before long!

That is all we have on the new FlowBerries this Fortnite season. For more help and hints, including how to capture the runaway train during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, why not check out more Fortnite guides below.