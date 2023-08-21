Where to Find Dribbles the Clown Body Parts in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The sheer amount of quests to embark on in Baldur’s Gate 3 is seemingly endless, and they range from the dramatic to the downright bizarre. One that falls under the latter involves a very peculiar character named Dribbles the Clown, whom you stumble upon during your travels through the city of Baldur’s Gate. However, not all is as it seems and you soon find yourself on a quest to find the clown’s actual body parts. If you’re unsure how to locate them all, here is our handy guide for where to find Dribbles the Clown body parts in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Start the ‘Find Dribbles the Clown’ Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll find this quest during Act 3 of the game, while exploring the many mysteries of the city of Baldur’s Gate. At the Circus of the Last Days (X:-42, Y:-36), you’ll come across an eccentric clown named Dribbles performing his act alongside a fearsome-looking hound.

He asks the audience for an assistant, and out of everyone decides he wants you on stage. Agree to volunteer and head on up to further engage him. You’ll soon learn that he’s not who he appears to be, that he’s actually a shapeshifter serving the Absolute. He’ll then attack you, but the fight isn’t that difficult this late in the game.

After he’s defeated, you’ll need to speak to Lucretious, the owner of the Circus of the Last Days at (X:-76, Y:-34), and he’ll tell you about the story behind the death of the real Dribbles. He further explains that Dribbles’ body was severed into multiple parts that were scattered to every corner of the Lower City, and that if there’s any hope of reviving him they all need to be retrieved. Thus begins the strange murder mystery quest ‘Find Dribbles the Clown’.

Where to Find All Dribbles the Clown Body Parts in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

To help put Dribbles back together again, there are a total of 7 body parts to find around the Lower City. Keep in mind that you can send each of the parts back to your Camp for safekeeping, as each weighs quite a bit. The locations for each part are as follows:

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Head This part may actually be one of the last ones you can obtain, depending on your progress in the main story, as Dribbles’ head is found during the endgame quest to take down Orin the Red, Gortash, and the Elder Brain. On your way to the main Temple of Bhaal after defeating the Farslayers, you’ll notice a line of corpses on the left side of the steps. One of them named Wilting Alex happens to have Dribbles’ head.



Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Torso The journey to find this next part is rather conveniently tied to another side quest at the same target area — the One Hand Temple. An investigator from Celestia speaks of the murder of a head priest that recently happened in the temple, and that the property is closed to the public until further notice. However, if you chose to assist in the investigation, you’ll get free rein of the area without suspicion. Once you’re in the temple, head to the back of it to find a cellar door on the right side. Head through down to the underground area, and complete a Perception check to find two stone crests hiding two conspicuous buttons. Press them to reveal another door that leads to a hidden area just outside the temple. Three Dopplegangers are arguing over a display of corpses, and you’ll need to deal with them first. Once you have, look for Dribbles’ Severed Torso being held by one of the bloodied victims.



Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Foot To find this part, go to Rainforest’s Home next to Beehive General goods (X:-92, Y:-119). Make a careful landing on the second floor of the house, and look for a door to unlock and then head downstairs. Find yet another conspicuous hatch that leads down to an unsettling scene within. Dribble’s Severed Foot is found there.



Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Dribble’s the Clown’s Severed Leg For this next part, head to the Central Wall waypoint in the Lower City, and make your way to Lavernica’s House (X:-77, Y:-68) next to Bloomridge Park. Lockpick your way into the house to find a disturbing scene of two dead dwarves on the floor surrounded by several dead spiders. Look for yet another hatch that leads down to another grotesque, ritualistic murder scene in the cavernous basement. Dribbles’ severed leg will be lying among the carnage.



Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Hand This part is actually not far from where you first picked up the quest at the Circus, as you’ll find it at the stall of Popper the Kobold (X:90, Y:-55), literally sitting on a plate. To have him hand (aha) it over, you’ll need to do one of a variety of skill checks, depending on the method you want to use. Use Deception to trick him into giving it to you, or Persuasion to talk him down from his ridiculous asking price of 10,000g. You can also try to Intimidate him as well, and use the timeless physical threat to get it.



Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Dribbles the Clown Severed Pelvis This body part is found in the deepest bowels of the Lower City. Make your way to the Basilisk Gate (X:-135, Y:-38) waypoint, then head through an alley that leads northeast between the Basilisk Gate Barracks and the Stormshore Tabernacle to a house with a blue mailbox full of foreboding and threatening letters from the Bhaal Cult. After a substantial Lockpicking skill check (DC 15), head into the strange house where you’ll find the corpse of Gohumberry Tresp, along with Dribbles’ Severed Pelvis.



Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Arm To find the very last body part, make your way to Peartree’s house in between Sorcerous Sundries and Felogyr’s Fireworks (X:32, Y:-98). There are boards blocking the front door to the house, but just execute a melee attack to get rid of them. Head inside and you’ll find Peartree’s corpse and the Traveler’s Chest Key. This unlocks the hatch found by the Traveler’s Chest in the same room. Head down to find another grisly scene with multiple bodies and a bloody letter. Dribbles’ Arm will be sitting atop the largest corpse.



After you find all seven parts, head back to Circus owner Lucretious to complete the quest and get your reward.

That concludes our guide for where to find Dribbles the Clown’s body parts in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of this particularly strange quest.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Baldur’s Gate 3, including our official review of the game.