Dave the Diver gives you an abundant variety of tools to use in your deep sea explorations all across the Blue Hole, and while some you get to keep and use some throughout the game, others are quest-specific. One such tool is the Crowbar, and if you’re not sure how or where to get your hands on it, here is our nifty guide for where to find the Crowbar in Dave the Diver.

How to Find Cobra’s Lost Crowbar in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

During Chapter 5, when Dave attempts to melt the ice blocking the way through the Glacial Passage, he notices the giant mirror needs adjustment and that it could be done with a Crowbar. He returns to Cobra on the boat to ask for one. Cobra mentions that one was due to come in the latest shipment but the delivery ship apparently sunk in the same area where Dave defeated the Giant Squid.

Therefore, it’s up to the player to go retrieve the Crowbar from the wreckage. Once you dive in, swim all the way down as far as you can, and be careful of any wandering sharks you pass along the way. Upon reaching the bottom, you’ll see a wrecked yellow ship on the seafloor.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Now the next task is to actually find the Crowbar. Swim through the opening on the top of the ship, and it will take you to the area below it. Continue swimming down until a cutscene triggers, and Dave will spot the Red Crowbar lodged in a rock pile in the far left corner of the area.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Upon swimming over to it, Dave notes that he’ll need to remove the rocks to get the Crowbar out. Pick up and move each of the rocks to the space across from the pile. When there are just two left, another cutscene triggers and three crabs appear from the crevice nearby to try and attack. To deal with them, pick up one of the rocks you moved and drop it down on a crab to squish them.

When all three are taken care of, swim back to the crowbar and prepare for a series of timed button mashes to pry it out from the remaining rocks. Once you hit them all perfectly, the crowbar is yours.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Swim back up to the boat and show the Crowbar to Cobra to complete the quest. Now you can go and use it on the mirror near the Glacial Passage to finish melting that pesky ice block.

That concludes our guide for where to find the Crowbar in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

