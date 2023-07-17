Where to Find Coral Orb in Dave the Diver

The Coral Orb is one of the necessary components for weapon upgrades, allowing you to take down fish more efficiently. However, unlike most resources, you won’t be able to find it through Dave the Diver’s standard looting or mission rewards. So, if you are wondering where to find this material, we’ll show you how to get this enhancement item.

How to Get Coral Orb in Dave the Diver

You can purchase Coral Orbs for 300 Bei at Duwa’s Workshop at the Sea People Village. Players must progress further in the main campaign to unlock this location, as well as complete the Reopening the Workshop side quest for the shop. You can find the store on the right side of the map near the Arcade.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once you’ve finished all the required missions, you can speak to Duwa to exchange Bei, the cash system of the Sea People. Those who don’t have enough money can check out the Board to fulfill requests from residents, where you’ll need to find various objects around the Blue Hole. Sometimes, you may already have the materials from past expeditions, so you can deliver the items quickly to get enough cash.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

You can interact with villagers with an exclamation point icon to acquire even more Bei for your inventory. Then, players must return to the surface and open Duff’s Weapon Shop via the phone to upgrade their preferred tool. You can also browse other materials at Duwa’s Workshop for additional enhancement items or sell unwanted objects for extra money.

That covers everything you need to know about the Coral Orb in Dave the Diver. But if you want to learn about other resources in the game, you can check out our Giant Trevally Fin guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more content.