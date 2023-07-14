How to Get Jade Pedestal in Dave the Diver

The Ecowatcher system showcases a wide variety of research-based objectives, rewarding you with valuable gear items for Dave’s survivability. During the end stages of the main campaign, these tasks will heavily focus on the Jade-type materials, a rare Sea People artifact. So, if you aren’t sure how to get this resource, we’ll show you where to find the Jade Pedestal to complete the Ecowatcher challenge.

Where to Find Jade Pedestal in Dave the Diver

Players can find the Jade Pedestal in the Third Glacial Cave at the 545-meter Depth level (on the right side.) If you’ve played through the main campaign, this is the same location as the Ancient Control Room mission, where you discover the entrance to the third device. Those who haven’t reached this point in the story must complete this quest, as well as upgrade the Cold-Resistant Diving Suit to the max level to withstand the temperature.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once there, you can swim toward the top-right corner of the cave to search for the Jade Pedestal’s glow. Players may also spot a few Snub-nosed Spiny Eels near it, so be careful of their harmful attacks.

Typically, the item will be near some rubble on a stone platform, but it can sometimes not spawn based on the time of day. You’ll most likely find it in the afternoon, as it doesn’t seem to appear in the morning.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Fortunately, the Third Glacial Cave is relatively small, and the object should be easy enough to locate due to its illuminated state. Then, you can return the boat and deliver the Jade Pedestal while on the Ecowatcher app, gifting you 30 Research Points. You’ll need these points to get the ultimate reward, the Eco Bag, a valuable tool that can increase Dave’s weight limit.

With the Jade Pedestal location out of the way, you can discover other unique finds like the Cuttlefish Skin Fragment. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more Dave the Diver content.