Where to Farm Destiny 2 Platinum Medallions in Guardian Games 2024

The annual event has begun and you can now jump into the Destiny 2 Guardian Games for 2024. As always, you need to farm the events medallions to come out as the victorious class. If you’re struggling, here’s how to farm Destiny 2 platinum medallions in the 2024 Guardian Games.

Best Destiny 2 Platinum Medallions Farming Tips

Of course, you first need to complete the intro quest in the Guardian Games, at which point you’ll be able to equip the class item of your choice and pick which class you’re representing this year. You’ll earn medallions as you play normally, but there are some ways that are better than others if you’re looking to farm them.

Much like last year, Contender Cards are one of the best things you can focus on. As you’ll see in the Reddit thread from last year below, getting the Neomuna one and completing the Breakneck mission on Legendary will see you rack up Legendary medallions in no time.

There are other cards worth looking at – bear in mind you can only have one live at a time – such as those that ask you to smash through Lost Sectors. They’re a good way to farm platinum medallions because they’re nice and simple events.

There are also Focus Activities to complete, which are new for the 2024 version of Guardian Games. For two hours between Monday and Thursday, and three hours between Friday and Sunday, one of Supremacy, Gambit, or Nightfall events will be the active Focus Activity.

Of course, you’re not guaranteed to get the medallions you’re after, but if your class wins the daily rotation, you’ll be granted a bunch of them, so it’s not just down to you.

As we play more and work out other ways to farm Destiny 2 Platinum Medallions in the Guardian Games, we’ll update this piece. For now, check out the breakdown of the event’s rewards.