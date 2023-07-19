When Will Disney Dreamlight Valley Be Free to Play? Full Dev Roadmap

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers life simulation gameplay in a magical world featuring iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Interestingly enough, while the game has been played by over a million players, some may be surprised to learn that it’s still in Early Access. So, if you are wondering when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free-to-play, here’s what you need to know about this feature.

Gameloft has confirmed that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free-to-play in late 2023 following its Early Access period. While there will be purchasable expansions, the game itself will be available for free.

Sadly, Gameloft has not confirmed when this will arrive, other than with a vague 2023 release window. This could be due to challenges encountered in getting the game polished to a completed 1.0 state, or it could be due to a desire to flesh out their plans in a way that will ensure the game continues to thrive even as a free-to-play title.

Currently, the roadmap does indicate a potential launch for the F2P mechanics, yet it could change as more updates arise. What we do know is that more content, like characters, quests, and multiplayer functionality, will be included later down the line. But, for now, you can stay tuned for more information once an official release date has been announced.

That’s everything we know about when Disney Dreamlight Valley will go free-to-play. While you wait for the full release, check out some of our related content down below, as well as a full list of the voice cast for the game.