When Is Plunder Coming Back to Warzone in Season 1?

Wondering when Plunder is coming back to Warzone in Season 1? The money-grabbing mode has always been a fan favorite within Call of Duty’s battle royale, but recently disappeared without warning. Those tired or regular Warzone or Rebirth modes want it back, but when will that happen? Let’s dig into it.

When Will Plunder Return to Warzone in Season 1?

Image Source: Activision

As it stands, there is no return date for Plunder in Warzone Season 1. The mode was removed on January 4, 2024 without notice by Activision, and remains in a state of limbo.

That said, there’s a strong possibility that Plunder will return with the release of Season 1 Reloaded. This doesn’t have a confirmed date yet, but as a substantial mid-season update, adding more modes to the Warzone playlist seems highly likely.

Of course, we’ll need to wait until Activision officially confirms the return of Plunder. Given it’s been a staple of Warzone since the game first launched in March 2020, there’s no way the mode won’t return eventually. To drum up hype for this mid-season expansion – especially since we know next to nothing about it so far – creating a demand for Plunder’s return is definitely a wise move.

However, there’s also the possibility that this could’ve been an inadvertent error on Activision’s side, and that the mode was never meant to disappear in the first place. That would make some sense, because Activision never announced Plunder would be vaulted prior to it actually happening. In this instance, the mode will likely be added straight back into Warzone within the next few days.

Either way, there’s no way that fans won’t see the Plunder mode returning in some form in the future. It’s far too popular and long-running a mode to totally disappear without warning. Plus, fans on Reddit are already expressing their desire to see it come back:

That’s all for our guide on when Plunder is coming back to Warzone in Season 1. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this article. Until then, read up on how to fix the MW3 Magma camo not unlocking.