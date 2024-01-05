MW3 and Warzone are getting plenty of small events that give lots of goodies like XP tokens, charms, and decals. Even better, almost every one has a prized limited-time weapon skin up for grabs. The new Vortex: War’s Domain has one such skin, but this time players are unable to claim the cosmetic, so we are here to help fix the bug. Here’s how to fix MW3 Magma Camo not unlocking bug.

How to Fix MW3 Magma Camo Not Unlocking Bug

The problem with the Magma Camo not unlocking boils down to one simple problem; you’ve probably not unlocked it yet. You need a total of 1.2 million XP to unlock the camo, but in-game the event only states to be around 400,000 XP. Sledgehammer Games has addressed the issue by stating that the in-game XP targets aren’t displaying correctly.

The correct XP targets are:

9,500 XP: The Goat (Weapon Sticker)

21,500 XP: 30M Double XP Token (Consumable)

36,900 XP: Through the Smoke (Large Decal)

56,350 XP: 45M Double Weapon XP Token (Consumable)

81,100 XP: Ghost Fire (Charm)

112,450 XP: Skull Fire (Large Decal)

152,300 XP: Volcanic (Emblem)

202,950 XP: A Little Rusty (Calling Card)

267,200 XP: 1H Double Battle Pass XP Token (Consumable)

348,900 XP: Winged Fire (Weapon Sticker)

452,550 XP: 1H Double XP Token (Consumable)

584,250 XP: Forged in Flames (Calling Card)

751,500 XP: Putrid Skulls (Weapon Sticker)

963,950 XP: 1H Double Weapon XP Token (Consumable)

1,233,700 XP: Magma (Animated Weapon Camo)

To get your hands on the Magma Camo, you must accumulate over 1.2 million XP over the event period – not the currently shown 455,000 XP.

While Sledgehammer Games works on a fix, continue grinding Warzone or MW3 multiplayer with your best weapons and you’ll eventually have the spicy camo in your hands. So don’t panic, there’s no need to reinstall your game or do anything drastic, just simply continue playing to resolve the issue.

That’s all you need to know on how to fix MW3 Magma Camo not unlocking bug. Be sure to stick with us on Twinfinite for all the best guides, news, and updates on Call of Duty.