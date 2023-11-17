When Does Persona 5 Tactica Take Place? Answered

Persona 5 Tactica is a spin-off game within the P5 universe, but don’t let that fool you. This is very much a canon game, and it’s one you’ll want to play if you want to keep up with everything going on with the Phantom Thieves. Here’s when the events of Persona 5 Tactica take place.

Where Persona 5 Tactica Falls on the Timeline

The events of Persona 5 Tactica take place between the second and third semesters of the P5 school year. This means that the game’s story occurs after Joker’s release from prison, and before Haru’s graduation from Shujin High. This also means that the truth of the Velvet Room has already been unveiled, which should be a given, considering that Lavenza is the main Velvet attendant we see in Tactica.

With all that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the Phantom Thieves have already been fighting Shadows together for nearly a year, and all party members are very well-acquainted with each other by this point.

That being said, because Tactica is a standalone spin-off title, this also means that even if you’re completely new to the P5 universe, you don’t need to have played Persona 5 or Persona 5 Royal before jumping into this one. It’s likely that you’ll miss out on some of the more subtle character nuances, and also miss out on certain story references that will only be obvious to those who have played the base game, but generally speaking, Tactica’s story should still be pretty accessible to newcomers.

That’s all you need to know about how Persona 5 Tactica fits into the timeline. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to level up and get GP quickly.