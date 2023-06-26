When Does Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Come Out? Answered
Here’s when Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name comes out.
During the Tokyo International Forum in Japan, Sega announced not one, but two Yakuza games that are coming down the pipeline in the future. This action-adventure experience is all set to tell the tale of what happened to Kazuma Kiryu between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering when does Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name come out? Here’s everything you need to know about that.
What Is the Release Date for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name?
While the game didn’t get a concrete release date during the Tokyo International Forum livestream, we can now confirm that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is scheduled to launch on Nov. 8, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
The confirmation was revealed via a recent press release from the Japanese company.
So that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to shed more light on when Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name comes out? For more on the popular Japanese series, here’s the official announcement of Like A Dragon: Ishin at the PlayStation State of Play as well as our review of 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Alternatively, go ahead and check out the relevant links down below.
