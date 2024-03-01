When Does Konosuba Season 3 Come Out?

Konosuba is no doubt one of the best isekai anime out there. It has both the humor and heart to make it a fan favorite in the genre. It’s already gotten two seasons and a movie, but fans are still looking forward to the future. Here’s when the third season of Konosuba will be coming out.

After a decent wait, Crunchyroll has announced that Konosuba season three will be hitting their service on April 10, 2024. It appears this is only the sub, but the dub should still be expected before the end of the year.

Fans of the anime have also gotten further expansion of the series through the Megumin-focused spin-off that aired last year. It seemed that production on season three was hung up slightly with the production of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World.

While Studio Deen produced the first two seasons of Konosuba, Drive will be taking over the series from here. We don’t know the length of this third season yet, so we will update this with further details as we learn them.

Where Does Konosuba Season 3 Take Place in the Light Novels & Manga?

The first five books have been adapted between the first two seasons of the anime and the film. In the manga, that is up to chapter 53 of volume nine. So, if you want to read ahead of the anime, it will start at volume six of the light novel and chapter 54 (the very end) of the manga’s ninth volume.

While the The light novels finished Aug. 22, 2022 with volume 17, the manga is still ongoing with its own volume 17 releasing in June 2024.

That is everything you need to know about when the third season of Konosuba will be coming out.