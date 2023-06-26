When Does Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special English Dub Come Out?

Image Source: MAPPA

The massive anime is finally headed into the home stretch, as the first part of the finale has now been aired on Crunchyroll. However, there are likely fans that are so used to hearing Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Yeager that they might want to wait for the English dub’s release. Here’s everything we know about when the Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 English dub will be coming out.

At this moment, there isn’t any word on when fans can expect Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 to premiere in English. Considering this is The Final Season, it has already taken longer than expected.

As of June 26, Crunchyroll still hasn’t given any official word regarding the dub. While there’s nothing to go on for a release, we do know that the dub has still been worked on. In late March, Hange’s English voice actress Jessica Calvello posted a tweet regarding recording lines.

Started recording for the final season of Attack on Titan today. Could not stop crying. — Jessica Calvello (@JessicaCalvello) March 20, 2023

It is unknown what is causing this delay. Throughout season 4 of Attack on Titan (which is still technically what this is), the English release has only lagged behind the subbed release by around a month. That meant it would have been reasonable to expect the English dub of Attack on Titan The Final Chapter Special 1 to release months ago. However, this delay has thrown any schedule off, so it might not come out until at least when Special 2 drops this fall.

Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 2 & 3 English Dub Release Date

Currently, there isn’t a set release date for Special 2, and all we know is that it will be out sometime in the fall. There are also rumors that there will be a Special 3, but nothing has been confirmed, including even a release window, so we’ll have to check back on that one.

This is everything we know about when the Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1 English dub will be coming out. Those looking for other Attack on Titan news and features should check out our links below.

