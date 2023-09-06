What to Do With Quantum Essence in Starfield

Most of the items and resources you get in Starfield are usually quite self-explanatory, but every now and then, you’ll come across that one odd item that you just can’t quite figure out what you’re supposed to do with. So, without further ado, here’s what you can do with Quantum Essence in Starfield.

What Quantum Essence Is For in Starfield

Quantum Essence is a special resource in Starfield that charges up your power bar. After scanning the anomalies and arriving at Temple Eta to get your first Starborn power, you’ll be able to start farming Quantum Essence.

After getting your first Starborn power, a small blue bar will appear at the bottom right corner of the screen. Each time you use the power, the bar depletes. While the bar will recharge automatically on its own, you can consume Quantum Essence to speed things up significantly. Since this resource can be quite limited, we recommend only using it while you’re in combat, or if you really need it in a pinch.

How to Use Quantum Essence

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Unlike most other items in Starfield, Quantum Essence cannot be accessed from your inventory. Instead, you’ll need to use it from your powers screen via the menu.

Press the Menu button to bring up the character screen, then select Powers at the top. From here, you’ll see your current stock of Quantum Essence at the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on it to use it and you’re all good to go. Keep in mind that you can only consume one at a time, and you should use them sparingly.

How to Get More Quantum Essence

Finally, there’s only one way to farm more Quantum Essence in Starfield, and that’s by killing Starborn enemies. You’ll often find them waiting to ambush you as you’re collecting the rest of the artifacts, and you’ll also start running into Starborn ships more regularly while you’re in space.

If you’ve already completed the High Price to Pay quest, Starborn will also start attacking your outposts assuming you’ve built your Armillary there.

That’s all you need to know about what Quantum Essence is for in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.