What to Do in Temple Eta in Starfield

Most of the quests you take on in Starfield are pretty straightforward and self-explanatory. But every now and then, you’ll come across that one quest that just stumps you for a while because you just have no idea what you’re supposed to do, or if what you’re doing is making any difference. Here’s what you need to do in Temple Eta in Starfield.

Starfield Temple Eta Guide

After following the distortions on your scanner on Procyon III in Starfield, you’ll eventually find yourself at Temple Eta, which turns out to be housing the source of the anomaly the Constellation was talking about. Once you enter the Temple, you’ll see some rings in the middle, and you’ll also be able to float around the room. But… what next?

As you float around the room, look out for a small cluster of light and particles, then float towards it. You can ascend with the Y button, descend with the B button, and also zoom towards it with your jetpack by pressing in the L3 button. We’ve included a screenshot down below to give you an idea of what the light cluster looks like and what you should be looking out for:

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Each time you float towards the cluster, it’ll dissipate and reappear in another corner of the room. Your goal is to keep looking out for the new cluster spawn and float through it, make it dissipate, and repeat the whole process again.

As you float through the clusters, the rings in the middle of Temple Eta will spin faster and faster. In our playthrough, we had to do this a little over 10 times before the rings were fully activated, so don’t be discouraged and just keep chasing down the clusters until the rings stop moving and form a perfect circle in the middle.

After that, simply walk towards the rings to receive your new power.

And that’s what you’re supposed to do in Temple Eta in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.