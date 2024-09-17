What The Car? Walkthrough – Gold on All Levels Guide

Some of the levels in What The Car? can be tricky to finish, let alone get a gold rating! We have some helpful tips right here to get you through even the hardest Skull levels in the game. Read on for our full What The Car? walkthrough.

How to Get Gold On All Levels in What The Car?

Find tips to get you through each episode of What The Car? as fast as possible so you can get gold on every level!

License To Car

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

License To Destroy: Destroy all rocks including the ones on the left to find the card. Drive straight and avoid the other racer who swerves all over the road. License To Move: Move the finishing line to the start of the race. License To Create: Place a speed boost pad before a spring board right ahead of the start line so you can jump over the gap and get the card. Line the ice platform with blocks so the car doesn’t slide off. Place another speed boost and spring board to the right to get over to the next platform. License To Road: Build mountain terrain from the start to the card, covering the lasers as you go. Make sure there are no gaps for Car to fall into on the way.

Episode 1: Jumping

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Just Jump

Car With Jumps: Use short jumps to place yourself on the speed pads and long jumps when launching from them. Head to the right to get the card and find a shortcut to the finish line. Jumps With Jumps: Use short jumps to get to the card and avoid the spinning bear arms. Use longer jumps when launching from speed pads. Car With Very Large Legs: Find the card to the right behind rocks after you pass the crane. Car With Tiny Legs: Go straight to the left to find the card. Use short taps to move quickly and steadily. Car With Jump But Too Much: The springs will make you jump automatically but erratically. Use your own jump to hover in the air and correct the position. Find the card to the right on a large rock near the end. Boing Boing: Tap furiously to get Car jumping as high as possible.

Swamp?

Car Is Frog: Use the directions to catch all flies, including the one holding the card. Crossy Car: Jump left a few spaces to give you room to jump for the card held between two frogs. Get to the finish line as soon as possible without falling in or getting squished.

Skull Level

It Doesn’t Even Rain: Jump and swerve right from the first ramp to avoid the entire left curve. You will have to do a quick double-float action to get to the edge of the platform. The card is on the right section coming up towards the end.

Run and Jump

Car With Jetpack: Avoid all obstacles by boosting quickly over them. Hit every speed boost pad on the way to cross the line fastest! Mind The Gaps: Head to the bush on the left to jump up onto the road above and speed through to the finish line, avoiding all gaps and obstacles! Car With Umbrella: After boosting off the pads, glide for as long as the umbrella will allow. Car-ry Poppins: Head to the right to make use of all of the speed boosts and collect the card. I Believe I Car Fly: Use the ramps and speed boosts and avoid the long winding roads. Car With Boost: Boost only when you jump from springboards and through the large obstacles. Boost On Springboards: Head left! Boost only as you jump from springboards but be aware of your positioning so you don’t boost right off the cliff.

Playground

Jump Rope: Tap in regular intervals to jump over the rope and make sure you hit the platform at the end. Spring Rocker: Swing back and forth, then jump when Car is flinging forward. Do it as quickly as possible to get gold.

Skull Level

Don’t Stomp Me Now: Use your rocket boosts as you start to drop from your spring jump and to save you from dropping from an edge as you try to get around the buildings.

Episode 2: Sports

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Push The Ball

Soccer The Ball: Boost at the ball straightaway. It’s Getting Messi: Boost at the giant ball but maintain control until the end. Small Soccer Time: Get the ball to the goal as soon as possible and don’t let the other team even tough it to get gold. Advanced Tabletop Soccer: Watch the direction of where you are hitting the ball. You have to be quick to get gold so if one section is taking too longer it is best to just restart. Car With Rocket Leg(uae): Run straight at the ball and kick it repeatedly to make it boost straight into the goal. Foul the bear if he gets in your way. Just Legging It: Make sure you don’t get held up by the crab on the first stretch, and boost the ball as much as you can towards the goal without getting it the way. Car The Ball: It’s a race against time! With little power, kick it gently into the top right corner for the first two rounds, then hit it gently against the fan direction. Finally hit it straight with as little power as possible. Hit The Ball Jack: Kick the ball as quickly as possible, don’t let the bears get hold of it! Use your kicks to give yourself a little boost as you run at the ball.

Target Practice

Car Is Ball: Head to the right to pick up the card and jump as you springboard to the next ledge. Jump again from the next springboard. Car Takes A Long Shot: Take the right-hand path to make use of the speed boost pads. Soccer Trick: Run and jump at the first goal then roll to the final goal at the end. Car With Soccer Cannon: Take the most direct route, exploding the soccer cannon continuously. Just mind the direction Car is facing! So- Carr It Shoots Balls: Continuously blast your way around the course using every boost pad. Don’t use your cannon too much at the final stretch or you will fly right over the goal into the sea.

Ride The Ball

Car On Ball: Bounce as much as you want, avoiding all major obstacles and gaps! The card is hidden to the left just as you start. Car On A Roll: Bounce through the course avoiding the bears and gaps. Stray to the right path if you want to collect the card. Catch The Goal: Chase after the goal using the boost pads, when you get to the loop at the end just go in the opposite direction to the goal. The card is to the left in the trees. Catch The Ball: Run in the opposite direction to the bear with the ball. The card is in the bleachers.

Bowling

It’s The Soccer Bowl: Throw the ball to where the card is on the right and it will bounce straight to the goal. Car Strikes Goal: Turn to face to the pins behind you. Throw the ball from there to get the card and claim gold!

Skull Level

Car-duous Cannonade: Use your cannon to redirect Car when hit by cannons from the right. Avoid the red directional pads and steer in the direction of where you want to boost. Don’t boost too far when jumping from cliff to cliff! Backflips Back Alright: The first section is easy enough to get through, just make sure you don’t boost too much. You can use a bear to slow your skid if that happens. Time your drive through the long-arm bears carefully so they don’t hit you. Drive carefully around the curving track, using your kick boost carefully when needed. Use the springboard to the right to boost forward. Try to aim toward the boost pads and then use them to speed straight at the ball and goal.

Episode 3: Working

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Offices

Car On Office Chairs: Don’t speed through the glass windows! Take it steady and try to avoid the office furniture. They See Me Rollin’: Speed through as fast as possible along the first few sections without hitting anything. You will slow a bit as you hit the chicane of office bears and the zoom up the ramp, collect the card and steer right and then straight to the finish line. Car Goes Too Fast: Stop boosting just before the first speed pad and then direct Car to the left so he gets around the corner. Then go straight!

Breakroom

Hot Coffee, Be Car-Ful: A very simple level, just steer through the obstacles and use your action button to punch those pesky bananas away. Watercooler Jetpack: Fill up your watercoolers by driving through the lakes and puddles! Use all of the boost each time you jump. Watercooler With Small Booster: Time your boosts right so you use the speed pads.

Office Job

Car With Cold: Sneeze-boost your way all the way, using the speed pads as you go. Car Home You’re Sick: Cut corners and steer into bends early. Snotting Hill: Use all available speed boost pads.

Tech Support

You Wouldn’t Copy A Car: Pick up paper bundles as you go to fill boost power. Cut as many corners as possible including the last large bend. Type Rider: Don’t bump into any bears. Only boost when you are coming up over a ramp or off a boost pad. S-Printer Jam: Cut the first corner entirely and head straight into the yellow barricade to use the springboard.

Park

Ed-Car Scissorhands: Trim the grass as fast as possible by heading straight then turning left all the way round to the gate, go right through the gate. Mo Lawn Mo Money: Go straight then turn right x 7, left x 2. Turn to face the opposite direction and go straight, then right, left, turn to face the opposite direction, go straight, turn left and straight through to the gate. Car On Vroom-Ba: Cut corners when you can and use your boost engine as you come out of turns. Someone Left The Lasers On: If you ignore the card to the right where the lasers are then its easy enough to get gold just by boosting around the track.

Burgers

Bur-Car Restaurant: Make the burger as shown in the order as quick as possible. Work from the bottom to the top! Chop Chop: Position each vegetable carefully and only chop off the amount of pieces required. Heli-Car-Pter: Follow the arrows and avoid all obstacles! Handle With Car: Turn directly left at the start. This is a more chaotic but faster route.

Bank

Get Away Car: Jump over all obstacles and lasers. Cut every corner!

Skull Level

You Will Never Car Me Alive: Get past the first few lasers until you see the huge laser blocks approaching. Jump to the right to avoid them. Jump to the left to avoid the next set of lasers. Veer to the right and jump over the buildings to find a shortcut and the card. Escape Car-Tist: Jump up on the building by the bank and boost to the road above for a shortcut. Avoid all lasers and grab the card too.

Episode 4: Longer

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Car Is Wide: Hit every speed boost pad along the way. 2 Wide 2 Car: Try to hit every speed boost and cut corners. As you head toward the finish line take the left fork in the road. 3 Wide 4 Counting: Hit the speed boost and take the right-hand fork in the road that looks like it is blocked off. Car Is Long: Take the ramp up to the card and speed boost. Cut corners! Car-Lien The Tall Passenger: When you start traveling along the high road with the large end, drop down to the road below as a shortcut. Zoom through the red boxes to another speed boost pad towards the end. Car Is A Maze-Ing: Follow the narrow ledge to the left that is covered with cactus. This takes you to the higher platform and the card. Take it all the way to the finish line.

Giraffes

Car With Wheels But Giraffes: Use the boost consistently and race straight through to the finish line. Do Cars Dream Of Giraffe Wheels: Speed run it and hope the giraffe’s legs don’t fail you! Car With Giraffes: Use the giraffe’s tongues to constantly pull you toward the finish line. Car On Skateboard But Giraffe: Take the rail and get the card for a shortcut. Roller-Car-Ster: Jump onto the rail to the right then jump at the peak to get the card and follow straight to the finish line. Car On Stilts But Giraffes: Skip every corner and walk as straight as you can. You have to get a rhythm going with the wobbly giraffe stilts.

Camp

Toss The Giraffe: Run and throw the giraffe when you reach the pit.

Desert

Looo-ooo-Ng Car: The long car spins on its axis and each end of the car acts as a foot. Use the action button to stop one end and fling yourself around, avoiding all bears and boxes. Looo-ooo-ooo-Ng: As above but even longer! Spin into the mountain on the right to find the card.

Wobbly

Ac-Car-Dion: Veer right to get the card and then head straight to the finish line as fast as possible. Car-Ter-Pillar: Don’t get stuck on any giraffes or bears! Cut the entire curve and go as straight as possible. It’sss-Sssna-Car: Grab the balls as quickly as possible, don’t hit the red walls.

Skull Level

I’m Longing It: Turn early into corners and make use of the skid boosts when approaching ramps. Cut the first ramp altogether and head left to the boost pads. At the third ramp, turn right early to stay on the road. It Was A Sk8er Car: Cut as many corners as possible and use the grind rails to skip large swathes of road.

Episode 5: Driving

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Junkyard

Car In Wheel: Head straight through the track, cut all corners, and boost through any bears. Car In Hamster Wheel: When approaching the springboard veer right so you jump up onto the platform to grab the card and use the speed boost pads to zoom to the finish. But This Time For Wheel: Go straight, using the UFO, springboard, and speed pads to boost to the end. One Wheel To Rule Them All: Accelerate the entire way and make sure you use the boost pad at the end.

Bike Rental

Car On Bike: Avoid as many obstacles as possible. Use the left shortcut at the start and boost after using the speed boost pad. Toxic Roads Bike Me Home: Boost over the first bit of toxic slime to the springboard below. Use the UFO to skip a section of track and boost while midair at the next springboard. C.A.R Phone Home: Cut as many corners as possible. Let the UFO take you over to get the card as a shortcut. Car On Bike With Jetpack: Head as straight as possible and avoid obstacles. Hit a couple of speed boost pads on the way. Bike Me Up Before You Go Go: Veer right and use the shortcut with the boost pads to get to the finish line. Boost after hitting each pad for extra speed. Bike Me Up Scotty: Head right to find a shortcut with boost pads all through it. Boost from each boost pad for extra speed and height.

Race Track

Car With Hot Wheels: Cut every corner possible and accelerate the entire way around. Drop It Like It’s Hot Wheels: Avoid the green potholes at the end! It’s Getting Hot In Wheels: Make sure you are going fast and veer off to the right where the rocks and the card are. This lands you on the track below near the finish line. Car With Wheels But They’re Wrong: Ignore anything to the right, just keep steady in a straight enough line, using your boost when possible. Car With Too Many Wheels: Go left to pick up the card and speed through a shortcut. Car With (W)heels: Head through the bush to find a hidden springboard.

The Loop

Car Is Toy: Must reach the finish line before getting to the fourth bend. Break It Til You Make It: Speed towards the card at the bend to jump and cross the finish line. It’s The Final Car Down: Race through the first five bends and then jump the track at the sixth and wait for the finish line to cross behind you.

Skull Level

Bike Me Up Inside: Short bursts are key in this level! Use them to ‘hover’ from one ledge to another. Wheels On Fire Already Mom’s Spaghetti: There are no shortcuts but you must hit every speed boost pad on the way around the track. Racing Is Served: Try to jump the track to avoid too many corners whenever possible.

Episode 6: Water

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Beach

Oh No It’s Shar-Car! Use long dives in longer areas of water but shorter ones for small bursts when jumping. Head as straight as possible, using dives to avoid obstacles. Dun-Dun Dun-Dun Shar-Car! Head to the right past some boats to find a shortcut to a speed boost pad and the card. Shar-Cars Are Friends Not Food: As you near the end, veer to the left and use the exploding objects to boost you up to the card above and a shortcut. Catch The Fishy Line: Reel in your fish as fast as you can! It’s A Carp: Hit as many speed boost pads in as straight a line as you can. Magi-Carp: Hit as many speed boost pads in as straight a line as you can. Carr-Ados: Use the whirlpools as speed boosts but stop accelerating as you approach. Accelerate as you exit the whirlpools.

Resort

All Aboard The Car-Tamaran: Don’t touch the turtles! Pirate Carrr-Rrr: Fire three cannon balls at the sloth to discover the finish line. I Am The Car-Ptain Now: Use the whirlpools as boosts and avoid the turtles! Car-Aoke: Only honk when you see the word HONK.

Surfing

Car On Surfboard: Use the bomb to boost you near the start. Dok Dok Dok Dok Dok: Hit the ball until the giraffe’s head is past the finish line. You De-Surf This >:( Paddle the whole way and veer right to find a shortcut and the card. Car Goes Kite Surfing: Bounce over rocks and cut all corners. Who Let The Turtles Out? Avoid all turtles!

The Cove

Car With Flippers: Head to the left to grab the card and use all speed boosts and springboards. Use your boost to get past the bombs quickly. Car Prepares Banana Boat: Inflate the required floaties as quickly as possible. They show a completed icon when ready. In Space No One Can Hear You Sunscreen: You only need to dip into the sunscreen pools once to refill the boost tank. Use short bursts to get from one island to another, cutting as many corners as possible and not staying in the pools for long. Release The Banana Boat: Shake the bears off as quickly as possible.

Skull Level

Time To Carp Harder: Try to get past the bombs without touching them so they don’t blow you off the edge of the track. Use the whirlpools as a speed boost and then head left to the speed pads. Go through the waterfall straight ahead to collect the card and skip the left bend. Shar-Car-Nado: Use the first bombs to boost you forward if you can. Avoid all of the bombs lining the long bend.

Episode 7: Party

No levels here – just create the best party you can for the bears by drawing some art, crafting some music, and choreographing dance moves.

Episode 8: Sandstorm

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Town Of Honey Beears

Escape The Storm: Hit every speed boost pad and avoid bumping into the gray obstacles.

Honey

Behold the Monster Car: The huge bear monster trucks will try to ram you off the road. Use the speed boost pads to avoid them. Move Car Get Out The Way: Veer to the right to get to the speed pad before you are rammed backwards. The lightning will strike randomly so try to avoid that. Look Mom, Witness This: Head up the ramp to the right to find speed pads. Gonna Need A Bigger Car: Accelerate the entire way through and don’t swerve too much. This Is Medio-Car: Getting squashed slows you down so avoid that. Use the speed pads to get past the bear cars. Got Honey? Refill the jug under the honey pot. Is This A Por-Car-Pine? Don’t let anything slow you down. It is best to restart if you get knocked out of your speedy form. Gotta Go Fast: Just like the previous level – you cannot be slowed at all if you want gold. I’m Not Blue Dabadee-Dabadi: Keep as straight as possible and avoid the trucks trying to ram you off the road. Gui-Car Hero: Shoot the cars as quickly as possible. Shoot to get the card too.

More Honey

Time To Worm It Up: Boost every time you bounce! Car-Illa Like Banana: Hit every speed pad and stay on the sand. Car-Illa Smash: As long as nothing slows you down and you have a good rhythm with your bounces you should get gold. Car-Kong King Of Cars: Keep to the right to avoid the flames which will slow you down. Street Fighter: Smash the sofa as fast as possible.

Honey Falls

Put A Wing On It: Glide from speed pad to speed pad and use the fans to stay in the air as much as possible. Take That Da Vinci: Hit every speed boost pad or the storm will take you! Touch The Sun I-Car-Us: It is impossible to get gold unless you hit each speed pad and time each jump and glide! One Car Enters No Couch Leaves: Grab gloves and punch the couch as fast as you can.

Skull Level

The Rude Sandstorm: Swerve all obstacles and don’t hit the flames.

Episode 9: Sneaky

Image Source: Triband via Twinfinite

Car Meets Sasquatch: Boost over gaps and obstacles and don’t let the bears catch you! Sneaky Sas-Car: Go left through the trees to avoid the first bear then right behind the buildings to avoid the second. Don’t hit the springboard at the end. Sasq-Watch Out For Rangers: Time your run so you are covered by the fences. It’s A Sneak Not A Sprint: Head left and wait for the bear ranger to drop into the hole. Use the bears carrying panels to get past the other bear ranger. Sasquatch Caught A Car-P: Stick to the left side. Nom Nom: Catch and eat snacks – including the finishing line! Who’s The Bigfoot Now?: Simply boost to the finish line. The Picnic Is On Me: Use every speed boost pad and stick to the left. Aye-Aye Sas-Car-Ptain: Just like All Aboard The Car-Tamaran but with Sasquatch! Fin-Tastic: Just like Catch The Fishy Line but with Sasquatch! Sasquatch Phone Home: Just like C.A.R Phone Home but with Sasquatch! Are We There Yeti? Head as straight as possible, hitting speed pads on the way.

That is it for getting gold in every official What The Car level! We will keep you updated when more exciting episodes of What The Car arrive. Until then, why not check out the full map and locations of Sneaky Sasquatch?

