Full Sneaky Sasquatch Map & All Locations

In Sneaky Sasquatch you at first have access to the main camping areas and the lake. You will then eventually get to visit areas including caves, mountains, the town, and the marina. Read on to find out about all locations in Sneaky Sasquatch and where to find a full map.
All Locations in Sneaky Sasquatch
There are currently a total of 87 areas in Sneaky Sasquatch. This long list includes all caves, and different floors of the buildings you sneak through. Here’s what you can expect to find as you make your way through Sneaky Sasquatch.
|Area
|Location
|Sasquatch House
|Campground
|Raccoon Shop
|Campground
|Campground Campsite A
|Campground
|Campground Campsite B
|Campground
|Campground Campsite C + D
|Campground
|Waterfall Cave
|Campground
|Sturgeon Lake
|Between River and Campground
|Sturgeon Lake (Underwater)
|Between River and Campground
|Ranger Station
|Campground
|RV Park Site A + B
|RV Park
|
|RV Park Site C + D
|RV Park
|Cave Entrance
|RV Park
|Cave
|RV Park
|Lake
|Campground
|Lake (Underwater)
|Campground
|Maze
|Campground
|Intersection
|Mainland
|Driving Range
|Golf Course
|Driving Range Lake (Underwater)
|Golf Course
|Golf Course Entrance
|Golf Course
|
|Golf Course Podium
|Golf Course
|Golf Course Main
|Golf Course
|Golf Course Eastern Lake
|Golf Course
|Golf Course Easten Lake (Underwater)
|Golf Course
|Race Track Entrance
|Mainland
|Race Track Clearing
|Mainland
|Race Track Main
|Mainland
|Race Track Podium
|Mainland
|Race Track Podium Lake (Underwater)
|Mainland
|East Highway
|Mainland
|
|Sawmill
|Mainland
|Goldfish Pond
|Between Sawmill and Mountain
|Ski Mountain Lower
|Mountain
|Ski Mountain Lake (Underwater)
|Mountain
|Ski Mountain Podium
|Mountain
|Snow Rally Track
|Mountain
|Snowball Fight Arena
|Mountain
|Ski Mountain Middle
|Mountain
|Hot Springs
|Mountain
|Ski Mountain Upper
|Mountain
|
|Ski Mountain Cave
|Mountain
|Ski Mountain Cave Lake (Underwater)
|Mountain
|West Highway
|Mainland
|West Highway Lake (Underwater)
|Mainland
|Dirt Racetrack Road
|Between Strip Mall and Campground
|Dirt Racetrack
|Between Strip Mall and Campground
|Museum
|Mainland
|Strip Mall
|Mainland
|Town
|Mainland
|Apartments Floor 2
|Mainland
|
|Police Station Floor 2
|Mainland
|Town Hall Floor B1
|Mainland
|Town Hall Floor B2
|Mainland
|Town Hall Floor 2
|Mainland
|Town Hall Floor 3
|Mainland
|R Corp Floor B1
|Town
|R Corp Floor 2
|Town
|R Corp Floor 3
|Town
|R Corp Floor 4
|Town
|R Corp Floor 5
|Town
|
|R Corp Floor 6
|Town
|Town Sewers
|Town
|Town Sewers (Underwater)
|Sewers
|Sewers Waterfall Cave
|Sewers
|Sewers Pump Room
|Sewers
|Sewers Storage Room
|Sewers
|Sewers Flooded Corridor (Underwater)
|Sewers
|Port
|Town
|Port Admin Building Floor 2
|Town
|Port Admin Building Tower
|Town
|
|Fox Shop
|Port
|Port Sewers
|Port
|Pemberton Hideout
|Port
|Marina
|Ocean
|Marina (Underwater)
|Ocean
|River Mouth
|Ocean
|River Mouth (Underwater)
|Ocean
|River
|Ocean
|Fast River
|Mainland
|Golf Course Cave
|Cave
|Island
|Ocean
|Island (Underwater)
|Ocean
|Island Cave
|Ocean
|Northern Ocean
|Ocean
|Northern Ocean (Underwater)
|Ocean
|Pirate Cave
|Ocean
|Southern Ocean
|Ocean
Sneaky Sasquatch Full Map
As you travel around the many different Sneaky Sasquatch locations you get to access one map of each area at a time. This means there is no full map officially available. If you want to see what each of the areas looks like joined up then check out what Redditor u/FuzzWhuzz posted:
So now you are ready to explore all areas of the Sneaky Sasquatch map! For more Sasquatch fun, check out how to beat the Rabbit Races, or the Arcade Simulator. We also have a list of other games like Sneaky Sasquatch.