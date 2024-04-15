Full Sneaky Sasquatch Map & All Locations

In Sneaky Sasquatch you at first have access to the main camping areas and the lake. You will then eventually get to visit areas including caves, mountains, the town, and the marina. Read on to find out about all locations in Sneaky Sasquatch and where to find a full map.

All Locations in Sneaky Sasquatch

There are currently a total of 87 areas in Sneaky Sasquatch. This long list includes all caves, and different floors of the buildings you sneak through. Here’s what you can expect to find as you make your way through Sneaky Sasquatch.

Image Source: RAC7

Area Location Sasquatch House Campground Raccoon Shop Campground Campground Campsite A Campground Campground Campsite B Campground Campground Campsite C + D Campground Waterfall Cave Campground Sturgeon Lake Between River and Campground Sturgeon Lake (Underwater) Between River and Campground Ranger Station Campground RV Park Site A + B RV Park RV Park Site C + D RV Park Cave Entrance RV Park Cave RV Park Lake Campground Lake (Underwater) Campground Maze Campground Intersection Mainland Driving Range Golf Course Driving Range Lake (Underwater) Golf Course Golf Course Entrance Golf Course Golf Course Podium Golf Course Golf Course Main Golf Course Golf Course Eastern Lake Golf Course Golf Course Easten Lake (Underwater) Golf Course Race Track Entrance Mainland Race Track Clearing Mainland Race Track Main Mainland Race Track Podium Mainland Race Track Podium Lake (Underwater) Mainland East Highway Mainland Sawmill Mainland Goldfish Pond Between Sawmill and Mountain Ski Mountain Lower Mountain Ski Mountain Lake (Underwater) Mountain Ski Mountain Podium Mountain Snow Rally Track Mountain Snowball Fight Arena Mountain Ski Mountain Middle Mountain Hot Springs Mountain Ski Mountain Upper Mountain Ski Mountain Cave Mountain Ski Mountain Cave Lake (Underwater) Mountain West Highway Mainland West Highway Lake (Underwater) Mainland Dirt Racetrack Road Between Strip Mall and Campground Dirt Racetrack Between Strip Mall and Campground Museum Mainland Strip Mall Mainland Town Mainland Apartments Floor 2 Mainland Police Station Floor 2 Mainland Town Hall Floor B1 Mainland Town Hall Floor B2 Mainland Town Hall Floor 2 Mainland Town Hall Floor 3 Mainland R Corp Floor B1 Town R Corp Floor 2 Town R Corp Floor 3 Town R Corp Floor 4 Town R Corp Floor 5 Town R Corp Floor 6 Town Town Sewers Town Town Sewers (Underwater) Sewers Sewers Waterfall Cave Sewers Sewers Pump Room Sewers Sewers Storage Room Sewers Sewers Flooded Corridor (Underwater) Sewers Port Town Port Admin Building Floor 2 Town Port Admin Building Tower Town Fox Shop Port Port Sewers Port Pemberton Hideout Port Marina Ocean Marina (Underwater) Ocean River Mouth Ocean River Mouth (Underwater) Ocean River Ocean Fast River Mainland Golf Course Cave Cave Island Ocean Island (Underwater) Ocean Island Cave Ocean Northern Ocean Ocean Northern Ocean (Underwater) Ocean Pirate Cave Ocean Southern Ocean Ocean

Sneaky Sasquatch Full Map

As you travel around the many different Sneaky Sasquatch locations you get to access one map of each area at a time. This means there is no full map officially available. If you want to see what each of the areas looks like joined up then check out what Redditor u/FuzzWhuzz posted:

Image Source: RAC7 via Reddit

So now you are ready to explore all areas of the Sneaky Sasquatch map! For more Sasquatch fun, check out how to beat the Rabbit Races, or the Arcade Simulator. We also have a list of other games like Sneaky Sasquatch.

