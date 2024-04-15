Sneaky Sasquatch Official Artwork.
Image Source: RAC7
Category:
Guides
PC

Full Sneaky Sasquatch Map & All Locations

Sneak all around the map
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 11:12 am

In Sneaky Sasquatch you at first have access to the main camping areas and the lake. You will then eventually get to visit areas including caves, mountains, the town, and the marina. Read on to find out about all locations in Sneaky Sasquatch and where to find a full map.

Recommended Videos

All Locations in Sneaky Sasquatch

There are currently a total of 87 areas in Sneaky Sasquatch. This long list includes all caves, and different floors of the buildings you sneak through. Here’s what you can expect to find as you make your way through Sneaky Sasquatch.

sneaky sasquatch
Image Source: RAC7
AreaLocation
Sasquatch HouseCampground
Raccoon ShopCampground
Campground Campsite ACampground
Campground Campsite BCampground
Campground Campsite C + DCampground
Waterfall CaveCampground
Sturgeon LakeBetween River and Campground
Sturgeon Lake (Underwater)Between River and Campground
Ranger StationCampground
RV Park Site A + BRV Park
RV Park Site C + DRV Park
Cave EntranceRV Park
CaveRV Park
LakeCampground
Lake (Underwater)Campground
MazeCampground
IntersectionMainland
Driving Range Golf Course
Driving Range Lake (Underwater)Golf Course
Golf Course EntranceGolf Course
Golf Course PodiumGolf Course
Golf Course MainGolf Course
Golf Course Eastern LakeGolf Course
Golf Course Easten Lake (Underwater)Golf Course
Race Track EntranceMainland
Race Track ClearingMainland
Race Track MainMainland
Race Track Podium Mainland
Race Track Podium Lake (Underwater)Mainland
East HighwayMainland
SawmillMainland
Goldfish PondBetween Sawmill and Mountain
Ski Mountain LowerMountain
Ski Mountain Lake (Underwater)Mountain
Ski Mountain PodiumMountain
Snow Rally TrackMountain
Snowball Fight ArenaMountain
Ski Mountain MiddleMountain
Hot SpringsMountain
Ski Mountain UpperMountain
Ski Mountain CaveMountain
Ski Mountain Cave Lake (Underwater)Mountain
West HighwayMainland
West Highway Lake (Underwater)Mainland
Dirt Racetrack RoadBetween Strip Mall and Campground
Dirt Racetrack Between Strip Mall and Campground
MuseumMainland
Strip MallMainland
TownMainland
Apartments Floor 2Mainland
Police Station Floor 2Mainland
Town Hall Floor B1Mainland
Town Hall Floor B2Mainland
Town Hall Floor 2Mainland
Town Hall Floor 3Mainland
R Corp Floor B1Town
R Corp Floor 2Town
R Corp Floor 3Town
R Corp Floor 4Town
R Corp Floor 5Town
R Corp Floor 6Town
Town SewersTown
Town Sewers (Underwater)Sewers
Sewers Waterfall CaveSewers
Sewers Pump RoomSewers
Sewers Storage RoomSewers
Sewers Flooded Corridor (Underwater)Sewers
PortTown
Port Admin Building Floor 2Town
Port Admin Building TowerTown
Fox ShopPort
Port SewersPort
Pemberton HideoutPort
MarinaOcean
Marina (Underwater)Ocean
River MouthOcean
River Mouth (Underwater)Ocean
RiverOcean
Fast RiverMainland
Golf Course CaveCave
IslandOcean
Island (Underwater)Ocean
Island CaveOcean
Northern OceanOcean
Northern Ocean (Underwater)Ocean
Pirate CaveOcean
Southern OceanOcean

Sneaky Sasquatch Full Map

As you travel around the many different Sneaky Sasquatch locations you get to access one map of each area at a time. This means there is no full map officially available. If you want to see what each of the areas looks like joined up then check out what Redditor u/FuzzWhuzz posted:

sneaky sasquatch full map reddit
Image Source: RAC7 via Reddit
sneaky sasquatch full map reddit
Image Source: RAC7 via Reddit
sneaky sasquatch full map reddit
Image Source: RAC7 via Reddit

So now you are ready to explore all areas of the Sneaky Sasquatch map! For more Sasquatch fun, check out how to beat the Rabbit Races, or the Arcade Simulator. We also have a list of other games like Sneaky Sasquatch.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Aether Gazer Tier List (April 2024)
Art of Omnisight and Winged Gardener from Aether Gazer
Category: Guides
Guides
Aether Gazer Tier List (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Divine Duality cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Guides
Guides
Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
A smiling character in Reverse 1999.
Category: Guides
Guides
Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Aether Gazer Tier List (April 2024)
Art of Omnisight and Winged Gardener from Aether Gazer
Category: Guides
Guides
Aether Gazer Tier List (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Divine Duality cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Guides
Guides
Roblox Divine Duality Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
A smiling character in Reverse 1999.
Category: Guides
Guides
Reverse 1999 1.5 Update Release Time Countdown
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.