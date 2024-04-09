How to Beat All Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch

Join in the rabbit races to be in with the running to get some new shoes in Sneaky Sasquatch! There are 12 Rabbit Races to win but you must complete each one in order. We have hints and tips below to help you beat all Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch.
- Rabbit Race General Tips
- Rabbit Race 1: Campgrounds
- Rabbit Race 2: RV Park
- Rabbit Race 3: Golf Course
- Rabbit Race 4: Maze
- Rabbit Race 5: Race Track
- Rabbit Race 6: Ski Resort
- Rabbit Race 7: Cave
- Rabbit Race 8: Highway
- Rabbit Race 9: Lake
- Rabbit Race 10: Town
- Rabbit Race 11: Race Track
- Rabbit Race 12: Mountain Top
Rabbit Race General Tips
Rabbit is hosting some running races and each one changes in time and difficulty as you progress. To start your racing adventure, meet Rabbit outside of Racoon Shop and he will tell you where the next race is. When you get to the location, Rabbit will meet you nearby and remind you to remove your disguise: you can’t win a race in a fancy hat! This does mean, however, that the Rangers and Police can catch you and make you fail the race.
- Make sure you familiarize yourself with the track and the area first.
- Take note of any obstacles and people to avoid.
- Ensure Sasquatch is well-fed and well-rested before you start.
- Be prepared to attempt each race more than once!
- Stay focussed and cut corners when you can, but avoid water.
- Use bushes or trees to hide but keep moving.
Rabbit Race 1: Campgrounds
- Location: Campgrounds
- Time: 40 seconds
- Strategy: Avoid Campers and Rangers
Rabbit Race 2: RV Park
- Location: RV Park
- Time: 37 seconds
- Strategy: Use the most direct route and avoid vehicles.
Rabbit Race 3: Golf Course
- Location: Golf Course
- Time: 57 seconds
- Strategy: Avoid zig-zagging around the course, avoid golfers and hazards, use hills to increase your speed.
Rabbit Race 4: Maze
- Location: Maze
- Time: 48 seconds
- Strategy: Use the mini-map to stay on track, stay calm and don’t panic, be aware of where rangers wander.
Rabbit Race 5: Race Track
- Location: Race Track
- Time: 50 seconds
- Strategy: Avoid racing cars, use the inside track to make the run shorter, be aware of obstacles.
Rabbit Race 6: Ski Resort
- Location: Ski Resort
- Time: 31 seconds
- Strategy: Avoid skiers and obstacles such as benches and ski equipment, use the hills to increase speed, and don’t crash as you ski downhill!
Rabbit Race 7: Cave
- Location: Cave
- Time: 24 seconds
- Strategy: Drive two cars to the cave entrance, use them to push the rabbit closer to the cave entrance. Don’t worry about the sleeping bears! Run in a straight line.
Rabbit Race 8: Highway
- Location: Highway
- Time: 27 seconds
- Strategy: Use the push rabbit trick as described above to push Rabbit closer to the sawmill. Be careful when crossing the road, avoid cars, and watch out for speeders!
Rabbit Race 9: Lake
- Location: Lake
- Time: 45 seconds
- Strategy: Water will slow you down so avoid the hazards, stay away from rangers, avoid the woods.
Rabbit Race 10: Town
- Location: Town
- Time: 65 seconds
- Strategy: Check out the area before you start. Avoid crowded places, use shortcuts and alleyways. Avoid vehicles and people.
Rabbit Race 11: Race Track
- Location: Race Track
- Time: 92 seconds
- Strategy: Avoid cones and any other obstacles, keep your wits about you and avoid speeding cars. Stay within the inner track to finish faster.
Rabbit Race 12: Mountain Top
- Location: Mountain Top
- Time: 355 seconds
- Strategy: Be ready to race for a long time! Use ski lifts when you can, avoid trees and rocks, and choose the most direct route with fewer steep inclines.
And that’s it, you have completed every one of the Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch! Now you have your speedy racing shoes, making it so much easier to run away from the Police and Rangers. If you loved racing today, find a list of the games we love that are just like Sneaky Sasquatch.