Category:
Guides
PC

How to Beat All Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch

Run rabbit run!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 04:42 am
rabbit race sneaky sasquatch
Image Source: RAC7

Join in the rabbit races to be in with the running to get some new shoes in Sneaky Sasquatch! There are 12 Rabbit Races to win but you must complete each one in order. We have hints and tips below to help you beat all Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch.

Recommended Videos

Rabbit Race General Tips

Rabbit is hosting some running races and each one changes in time and difficulty as you progress. To start your racing adventure, meet Rabbit outside of Racoon Shop and he will tell you where the next race is. When you get to the location, Rabbit will meet you nearby and remind you to remove your disguise: you can’t win a race in a fancy hat! This does mean, however, that the Rangers and Police can catch you and make you fail the race.

  • Make sure you familiarize yourself with the track and the area first.
  • Take note of any obstacles and people to avoid.
  • Ensure Sasquatch is well-fed and well-rested before you start.
  • Be prepared to attempt each race more than once!
  • Stay focussed and cut corners when you can, but avoid water.
  • Use bushes or trees to hide but keep moving.

Rabbit Race 1: Campgrounds

rabbit race 1 sneaky sasquatch
Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Campgrounds
  • Time: 40 seconds
  • Strategy: Avoid Campers and Rangers

Rabbit Race 2: RV Park

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: RV Park
  • Time: 37 seconds
  • Strategy: Use the most direct route and avoid vehicles.

Rabbit Race 3: Golf Course

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Golf Course
  • Time: 57 seconds
  • Strategy: Avoid zig-zagging around the course, avoid golfers and hazards, use hills to increase your speed.

Rabbit Race 4: Maze

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Maze
  • Time: 48 seconds
  • Strategy: Use the mini-map to stay on track, stay calm and don’t panic, be aware of where rangers wander.

Rabbit Race 5: Race Track

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Race Track
  • Time: 50 seconds
  • Strategy: Avoid racing cars, use the inside track to make the run shorter, be aware of obstacles.

Rabbit Race 6: Ski Resort

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Ski Resort
  • Time: 31 seconds
  • Strategy: Avoid skiers and obstacles such as benches and ski equipment, use the hills to increase speed, and don’t crash as you ski downhill!

Rabbit Race 7: Cave

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Cave
  • Time: 24 seconds
  • Strategy: Drive two cars to the cave entrance, use them to push the rabbit closer to the cave entrance. Don’t worry about the sleeping bears! Run in a straight line.

Rabbit Race 8: Highway

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Highway
  • Time: 27 seconds
  • Strategy: Use the push rabbit trick as described above to push Rabbit closer to the sawmill. Be careful when crossing the road, avoid cars, and watch out for speeders!

Rabbit Race 9: Lake

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Lake
  • Time: 45 seconds
  • Strategy: Water will slow you down so avoid the hazards, stay away from rangers, avoid the woods.

Rabbit Race 10: Town

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Town
  • Time: 65 seconds
  • Strategy: Check out the area before you start. Avoid crowded places, use shortcuts and alleyways. Avoid vehicles and people.

Rabbit Race 11: Race Track

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Race Track
  • Time: 92 seconds
  • Strategy: Avoid cones and any other obstacles, keep your wits about you and avoid speeding cars. Stay within the inner track to finish faster.

Rabbit Race 12: Mountain Top

Image Source: RAC7
  • Location: Mountain Top
  • Time: 355 seconds
  • Strategy: Be ready to race for a long time! Use ski lifts when you can, avoid trees and rocks, and choose the most direct route with fewer steep inclines.

And that’s it, you have completed every one of the Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch! Now you have your speedy racing shoes, making it so much easier to run away from the Police and Rangers. If you loved racing today, find a list of the games we love that are just like Sneaky Sasquatch.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Ultimate Tower Defense
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Skibi Defense Codes (April 2024)
Skibi Defense in-game Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Skibi Defense Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All AU Reborn Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Roblox codes, AU: Reborn
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All AU Reborn Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Ultimate Tower Defense
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Skibi Defense Codes (April 2024)
Skibi Defense in-game Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Skibi Defense Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All AU Reborn Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Roblox codes, AU: Reborn
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All AU Reborn Codes in Roblox (April 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Apr 9, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.