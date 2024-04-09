How to Beat All Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch

Join in the rabbit races to be in with the running to get some new shoes in Sneaky Sasquatch! There are 12 Rabbit Races to win but you must complete each one in order. We have hints and tips below to help you beat all Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch.

Rabbit Race General Tips

Rabbit is hosting some running races and each one changes in time and difficulty as you progress. To start your racing adventure, meet Rabbit outside of Racoon Shop and he will tell you where the next race is. When you get to the location, Rabbit will meet you nearby and remind you to remove your disguise: you can’t win a race in a fancy hat! This does mean, however, that the Rangers and Police can catch you and make you fail the race.

Make sure you familiarize yourself with the track and the area first.

Take note of any obstacles and people to avoid.

Ensure Sasquatch is well-fed and well-rested before you start.

Be prepared to attempt each race more than once!

Stay focussed and cut corners when you can, but avoid water.

Use bushes or trees to hide but keep moving.

Rabbit Race 1: Campgrounds

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Campgrounds

Campgrounds Time: 40 seconds

40 seconds Strategy: Avoid Campers and Rangers

Rabbit Race 2: RV Park

Image Source: RAC7

Location: RV Park

RV Park Time: 37 seconds

37 seconds Strategy: Use the most direct route and avoid vehicles.

Rabbit Race 3: Golf Course

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Golf Course

Golf Course Time: 57 seconds

57 seconds Strategy: Avoid zig-zagging around the course, avoid golfers and hazards, use hills to increase your speed.

Rabbit Race 4: Maze

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Maze

Maze Time: 48 seconds

48 seconds Strategy: Use the mini-map to stay on track, stay calm and don’t panic, be aware of where rangers wander.

Rabbit Race 5: Race Track

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Race Track

Race Track Time: 50 seconds

50 seconds Strategy: Avoid racing cars, use the inside track to make the run shorter, be aware of obstacles.

Rabbit Race 6: Ski Resort

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Ski Resort

Ski Resort Time: 31 seconds

31 seconds Strategy: Avoid skiers and obstacles such as benches and ski equipment, use the hills to increase speed, and don’t crash as you ski downhill!

Rabbit Race 7: Cave

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Cave

Cave Time: 24 seconds

24 seconds Strategy: Drive two cars to the cave entrance, use them to push the rabbit closer to the cave entrance. Don’t worry about the sleeping bears! Run in a straight line.

Rabbit Race 8: Highway

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Highway

Highway Time: 27 seconds

27 seconds Strategy: Use the push rabbit trick as described above to push Rabbit closer to the sawmill. Be careful when crossing the road, avoid cars, and watch out for speeders!

Rabbit Race 9: Lake

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Lake

Lake Time: 45 seconds

45 seconds Strategy: Water will slow you down so avoid the hazards, stay away from rangers, avoid the woods.

Rabbit Race 10: Town

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Town

Town Time: 65 seconds

65 seconds Strategy: Check out the area before you start. Avoid crowded places, use shortcuts and alleyways. Avoid vehicles and people.

Rabbit Race 11: Race Track

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Race Track

Race Track Time: 92 seconds

92 seconds Strategy: Avoid cones and any other obstacles, keep your wits about you and avoid speeding cars. Stay within the inner track to finish faster.

Rabbit Race 12: Mountain Top

Image Source: RAC7

Location: Mountain Top

Mountain Top Time: 355 seconds

355 seconds Strategy: Be ready to race for a long time! Use ski lifts when you can, avoid trees and rocks, and choose the most direct route with fewer steep inclines.

And that’s it, you have completed every one of the Rabbit Races in Sneaky Sasquatch! Now you have your speedy racing shoes, making it so much easier to run away from the Police and Rangers. If you loved racing today, find a list of the games we love that are just like Sneaky Sasquatch.

