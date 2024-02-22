What Is the Strength Icon in Sons of the Forest & What It Means

Whether you are a longtime franchise player or a newcomer, you are probably wondering what the strength icon means in Sons of the Forest. We’re here to explain what it does and the new mechanics associated with it.

Sons of the Forest Strength Icon, Explained

Looking at the HUD, the usual indicators are present, showing your water, food, and sleep levels. The muscle icon represents your character’s overall strength in Sons of the Forest. The full release has changed up this mechanic, showcasing a new number identifier to demonstrate your current level. This number wasn’t previously shown in Early Access, where players only saw a limited version.

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

As you progress through the forest, acts such as chopping down trees and fighting off foes seemingly increase this bar. Basically, any activities with your melee weapon increases your character’s strength. It’s also an excellent idea to keep yourself healthy with hunger, hydration, and sleep since these factors can affect it.

The more you level your strength level, the better you are at fights. This means you can deal more damage to those fearsome cannibals and last longer when hit. Plus, it may help with other aspects such as your character’s movement overall.

With this in mind, you can see why it’s important to increase the muscle icon, as it benefits you in multiple ways. Nevertheless, don’t forget about the rest of the HUD symbols, so you don’t end up starving in the middle of nowhere. A proper shelter (like a tent) also comes in handy here to give you some much-needed rest after a long day of killing cannibals.

Just like that, that’s everything you need to know about what the strength icon means in Sons of the Forest. For more content, be sure to check out our guide on how to revive Kelvin.