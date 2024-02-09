What Is the Push to Talk Button in Helldivers 2? Explained

Helldivers 2 is a game which requires careful teamwork between you and your teammates, so it’s little wonder you want to know what the push to talk button is. As it turns out though, the answer to this question is a little more complicated than you might think.

Helldivers 2 Push to Talk Button – What the Push to Talk Button is, How to Change it, and More

Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

Let’s start with the simple stuff: The Helldivers 2 Push to Talk button starts off as Caps Lock on PC and the Mic button on PlayStation 5. You can press the respective button to mute and unmute yourself during missions and otherwise communicate with your teammates.

Bear in mind, however, that this doesn’t set you up in a special chat with a specific player by doing this. Instead, it makes it so that every player you’re currently teamed with can hear you during a given play session.

It’s not ideal, but it is better than having to go back into the settings before every match and toggle your audio settings. Likewise, it means you can chime in whenever you need to give your teammates advice and then go back to gaming in silence if you so choose.

How to Change Push to Talk Button in Helldivers 2

It’s easy to change the key binding for the Helldivers 2 Push to Talk button too; or at least, it is on one of its platforms.

On PC, open up the main menu and then click on the Options tab. Then, click on the Mouse and Keyboard option and select the Change Bindings tab on the right. This brings you to the full list of key inputs, and you can change them around to whatever you’re most comfortable with.

To change the Push to Talk button though, you’ll need to click on the Communications tab. Do so, and the Push to Talk option will be at the top. You can then click it to change it to whatever button works best for you.

Can You Change the Push to Talk Button on PS5? Answered

As for whether you can change the Helldivers 2 Push to Talk button on PS5, the answer appears to be no. You can only assign it to the Mic button for the duration of your playthrough.

Though this is a bit of a bummer, it’s not all that surprising. There are far less buttons to work with via a PlayStation controller versus a keyboard, so it’s for the best that you can’t dedicate a button vital to gameplay toward a less integral feature.

And that’s everything we have on what the Push to Talk button is in Helldivers 2. With any luck, you’re now ready to dive into any given mission with the knowledge needed to communicate with your friends. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other articles down below. They cover everything from how to get the Helldivers 2 Twitch Drops to how to get rare samples.