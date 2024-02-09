Helldivers 2 has a currency called samples that are used to upgrade parts of your cruiser with the goal of helping you spread democracy easier. While common samples are easy enough to find, today, we’re going to explain how to get rare samples in Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

Before that, it is important to note that rare samples are needed for certain upgrades in your cruiser. Especially the upgrades that deal with enhancing aspects of your defensive ordinances, like the turrets and mine dispensers. Beyond that, it’s definitely easy enough to find common samples within any mission and on any difficulty.

Where to Find Rare Samples in Helldivers 2

That said, rare samples won’t show up in the missions that you play if you only stick to the easier difficulties. That’s because they simply won’t spawn in any difficulty that is Medium or easier. So, if you want rare samples, it’s best to at least play on Challenging. Now, when you do play on those harder difficulties, rare samples won’t be as abundant as common samples are.

Image Source: Arrowhead Game Studios via Twinfinite

The places to look for rare samples in any mission that isn’t a simple defense mission are the various minor points of interest lying around the map. Most of these minor points of interest will have the usual ammo, grenades, stims, and possibly other goodies like requisition points, medals, or even super credits. However, occasionally, rare samples may be present with its iconic double square logo design.

This is the case for essentially any mission on Challenging or harder and on any planet. Thankfully, you won’t need to find as many rare samples as common samples, since the upgrades within your ship don’t call for nearly as many of the rare variant. For example, one upgrade I earned to lower the cooldown of my turret stratagems by 10% only called for a dozen or two of the rare samples.

While hunting for these samples, make sure you either don’t die, or take the time to pick them up from near your corpse before leaving the mission. I hate to admit it, but I’ve probably missed out on a dozen rare samples because I forgot to run back and look or was pressured by bugs and bots to leave quickly. Finally, it’s certainly not advised to play Helldivers 2 by yourself if you’re hunting for rare samples.