What Is CosMc’s, McDonald’s New Spinoff? Explained

McDonald’s has a long-running history in the food industry, beginning as a small Bar-B-Q restaurant in 1940. Now, the company will take on a new adventure with its spinoff CosMc’s, and we’re here to explain what this new location will bring to the table.

What to Expect from McDonald’s Spinoff CosMc’s

CosMc’s is an upcoming new restaurant that has the basis of McDonald’s core menu, with a fresh take on dishes (mostly drink-based.) The titling was inspired by the McD character CosMc, an alien from a distant world. With this in mind, the restaurant will most likely feature a space theme, as hinted by menu teasers.

Twitter/X user Iman Jalali got the inside scoop on the CosMc’s McDonald spinoff, where we see the new selections. The Signature Galactic Boosts are first up on the menu, showcasing the Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Island Pick-Me-Up Punch, and Blueberry Ginger Boost. This also relatively confirms the space theme, as long as the menu stays the same for launch.

McDonald’s is launching a new concept and I was just there and grabbed pics of a whole new menu of items never been offered before



The concept is being launched in Bollingrbook, IL and it’s called CosMc’s



It’s not open yet and there was a full team of actors in the drive thru… pic.twitter.com/Z64g4ykZXT — Iman Jalali (@Stealx) November 29, 2023

As for the meals, we see a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, and bite-sized dishes. You can still expect some classics like the Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin. Furthermore, consumers may anticipate promotional events to kick things off, similar to past celebrations with Pokemon.

Based on Jalali’s findings, CosMc’s will host an all-day breakfast menu for those late risers (or when you just feel like having breakfast for dinner.) It also looks like the new McDonald’s spinoff will be centered around a distinct drink collection, given the amount of beverages available. That means the restaurant will more or less be McD’s way of establishing its own Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts.

The unique concept is currently in the works at Bolingbrook, IL, with more locations to come soon.

That does it for our explanation of McDonald's new spinoff, CosMc's.