All Halloween McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys 2023, Listed

The ever-changing Happy Meal toy collection is yet again celebrating a Halloween-themed event, ushering in a spooktacular collection. You can expect a few familiar collectibles, including the return of a fan-favorite product with several brand-new additions. So, if you want to know what toys are included in the McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal 2023 event, here’s everything you can anticipate.

What Toys Are in the Halloween Happy Meals 2023?

Based on the McDonald’s promotional art and the snippets we’ve seen from purchasers, you can look forward to the following content:

Dog Bat

Image Source: McDonalds via TikToker greeremily

Spider

Image Source: Mcdonalds via TikToker formbymcdonaldsv2

Werewolf

Image Source: Mcdonalds via TikToker formbymcdonaldsv2

Black Cat

Image Source: Mcdonalds via TikToker formbymcdonaldsv2

Cat Skeleton

Image Source: McDonalds via TikToker greeremily

Vampire Bat

Image Source: Mcdonalds via TikToker formbymcdonaldsv2

Each Squishmallow will come in a small box decorated with the art of your corresponding toy and its name. For example, the Dog Bat is known as “Brock,” while the Skeleton Cat is named “Stump.” You can also learn about the creature with a fun fact printed on the collectible box.

The beloved Boo Buckets will return for the Halloween McDonald’s event featuring the Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire. These products will make their first debut since the original purple Boo Bucket in 1986.

Image Source: McDonalds

Aside from this content, you can expect a haul of original Happy Meal Squishmallows soon, with other variations that won’t be Halloween-themed.

When Are the Squishmallow Happy Meal Toys 2023 Available?

You can obtain the Squishmallow 2023 Halloween Happy Meal toys on Oct. 11, 2023 (worldwide.) The event will likely end by the end of the month, so you can try to acquire the entire collection before then. But if you happen to miss it, you can get another chance with the original Squishmallow collection in the near future.

UK fans have already gotten their hands on these spooky-themed items, and there may be other countries that have it in stock.

When Are the McDonald’s Boo Buckets Available in 2023?

According to the official McDonalds page, the Boo Buckets will arrive on Oct. 17, 2023. Given their high demand, you’ll need to get them as soon as possible, especially with its limited stock. The event will presumably conclude once the scary season concludes, the same period as the Squishmallows.

Now that you know all about the Halloween Happy Meal toy collection in 2023, you can learn more about other events from the relevant links down below, including the recent Pokemon McDonald’s collaboration.