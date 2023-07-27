What Heart of the Sea is in Minecraft and How to Find It

During your journey in Minecraft, you’ll come across several items that never reveal their purpose, such as the Heart of the Sea. What it is? What’s it used for? Where can one be found? Are they useful? All your questions on the Heart of the Sea will be answered, and more without our Minecraft guide!

How to Find a Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

Out of the many items in Minecraft, the Heart of the Sea are among the small minority of items that have very specific uses. Before we get to that, let’s start with actually finding one:

Gather some Raw Cod and or Raw Salmon. Both are really easy to find in ocean biomes, cold and warm. Give them a whack or use a fishing rod to capture them. Find a dolphin. Dolphins like the ocean, too, but only warm waters. As soon as you find one, feed it the fish and get ready to follow. Follow the dolphin to buried treasure. Hearts of the Sea are only found in buried treasure. Upon feeding a dolphin, they’ll take you to buried treasure or at the very least to a shipwreck or ocean ruins, which house buried treasure.

That may sound exhausting, but the good news is that buried treasure will always contain a Heart of the Sea!

What Do You Do With a Heart of the Sea in Minecraft?

You only ever need one for crafting Conduits. They’re placed down like beacons, granting nearby players with the Conduit Power buff. However, it only applies when you’re in water or when it’s raining.

Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

The Conduit Power buff grants night vision (underwater), fasting mining speed (underwater), and restores your oxygen, so essentially underwater breathing. At the same time, hostile mobs that get close will also be damaged by the Conduit. Pretty nifty, right? They’re most useful when you’re trying to build or mine underwater and as home security if your base is built near or on water.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft. It isn’t all that hard to find one given that you’re guaranteed to get it when opening buried treasure. What isn’t guaranteed is whether or not you’ll like the best Minecraft seeds on Xbox, but give them a try and let us know your thoughts!