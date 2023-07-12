What Does Outdated Client Mean in Minecraft? Explained

At this point, many updates for Minecraft have come and gone, and these can cause a few issues for players depending on how you run the game. As with almost all issues, this particular one is pretty much specific to PC. So if you’re having problems with your client in Minecraft, we have the solution.

While Minecraft is good about letting players connect to the game if they have missed a previous update or further, there is still a limit to that. If you’re seeing this, it means your Minecraft client hasn’t received at least the minimum number of recent updates. The best way to check on this is to check your client’s version and match that against the version shown on the Minecraft website.

How to Fix Outdated Client Issue in Minecraft

As you can probably tell, the solution is to force your client to update to the current version. This doesn’t affect consoles to the same degree because Xbox, PlayStation, and the Switch will automatically update the game or prompt you to do so without any trouble. The PC version should also do this, but there’s a chance it won’t, and that will have led to this problem.

To update your Minecraft client, open the Microsoft Store and select Library in the bottom left. Minecraft should show up at the top under the Updates & Downloads label. If it isn’t there, hit the blue Get Updates button in the top right to force the store to queue your possible updates.

With your client no longer outdated, you should be free to play Minecraft without any further hassle.