What Does Alex Like in Stardew Valley? Best Gifts & Marriage Guide

When it comes to life in Stardew Valley, a good friend is always a great thing to have by your side. If you’re looking for someone who matches your athletic and active energy, Alex is the perfect person to talk to. Here’s what Alex likes in Stardew Valley and how to befriend him.

Best Gifts for Alex in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

In order to increase your friendship level with Alex, you’ll have to give him some gifts, and ideally the ones that he likes the most. Along with loving sports, he’s apparently a big foodie as well because the best two gifts to give him are a Complete Breakfast and a Salmon Dinner. He’ll also happily accept a Golden Pumpkin, Magic Rock Candy, Pearl, Prismatic Shard or a Rabbit’s Foot.

If you’re not able to get your hands on those, you can still give him some of the items that he likes, even if it isn’t one of his favorite things. Along with Artisan Goods, cooked recipes and flowers, Alex also likes any egg as long as it’s not a Void Egg. This means you can give him any size egg from either a chicken or a duck, and presumably a dinosaur as well.

Just keep in mind, Alex will hate it if you give him Holly or Quartz, and he dislikes Salmonberries and Wild Horseradishes. It’s also good to know that his birthday is on Summer 13, so you should be sure to give him a gift that he loves that day and boost the amount of friendship points you get.

How to Marry Alex in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Is your relationship with Alex starting to get a little more serious? Maybe you want to consider marriage, in which case you’ll have to do a couple of things. First, you’re going to have to give him a bouquet after you’ve reached eight hearts, and then once you’ve reached 10 hearts, you’ll have to give him a Mermaid’s Pendant from the Old Mariner. You’ll also need to be sure that your house is big enough for the two of you.

In order to get to 10 hearts with Alex in Stardew, you’ll have to talk to him every day and give him gifts that he loves twice a week. As you increase friendship levels with him, you’ll be able to go through certain heart events that will signify the increase in your relationship. Only some of these events will actually require some input from you that will actually give you more or less friendship points, but they’ll all further your relationship.

When you’ve reached two hearts with Alex, head to the beach at any time while he’s also there to have a quick interaction with him about him playing sports. When you’re at four hearts with him, if you go to town between 9am and 4pm, you’ll see him talking to the town’s dog where he’ll open up to you a bit more about some of his past.

Alex’s five-heart event will be an important one, which you can trigger by going into his house while he’s there. When he tells you that he feels worthless, reassure him that everyone has their strengths and weaknesses to gain an extra 50 friendship points, but make sure not to agree with him. You’ll have another event in his house at six hearts, but it’ll just serve as a cutscene with no choices.

At eight hearts, go to the beach on a sunny day and you’ll have an event with Alex where he tells you about his family, after which you can give him the bouquet and unlock the ninth and tenth hearts. For the 10-heart event, go into the Saloon between 7pm and 10pm after Alex sends you a letter and he’ll have a dinner set up where you can confirm or deny just how you feel for him.

That’s about all the main information regarding how to marry Alex in Stardew Valley and what the best gifts for him are. He also has a 14-heart event if you stick it through with him for that long, so be sure to always stay in touch with him. For more Stardew Guides like where to get maple syrup or the best gifts for the Wizard, be sure to check back here.