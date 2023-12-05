What Do Pigs Eat In Minecraft? Answered

When playing Minecraft, breeding animals is a great way to maintain a solid food supply. Pigs are a great animal to breed, as they provide you with porkchops to serve as a constant source of healing.

Thus, players might find it beneficial to breed pigs to have a constant supply of porkchops. Here’s everything you need to know about what food pigs eat in Minecraft.

Pigs In Minecraft

When breeding pigs in Minecraft, you’ll have to feed them carrots, potatoes, and beetroots. This makes them unique from other animal types, as they do not eat wheat. This means that setting up a pig farm is a bit tougher, it can result in even greater benefits, including a good amount of quality food.

Feeding the pigs any of these three items will increase their willingness, thus making it easier for them to breed. If two nearby pigs are both willing, they will breed, and a piglet will be born. Do note that it will take some time to make this process happen again, though, as it takes five minutes for pigs to become willing again. It might be inconvenient, but it’s one of the best ways to have a steady stream of porkchops.

