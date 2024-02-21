How to Link Account in Warframe Mobile

Warframe Mobile is up and running and it’s finally available to download on iOS. Whenever a popular game becomes playable on different platforms, questions about cross-save arise. It’s no different this time. Here is our guide on how to link accounts in Warframe Mobile.

Warframe Mobile Link Account Instructions

We have good news – Warframe Mobile supports cross-save. That means you can link accounts through the game’s Cross Platform Save. It allows you to unify your accounts for this game no matter what platform you’re using.

Here are the steps required to connect your accounts on various platforms:

Create a Warframe account or log in if you already have one.

Link or Merge your account on the account merge website. This creates a Cross Save Platform.

Now you can link or merge additional platforms to your Cross Save Platform.

When you’re done, save the settings and enjoy the game!

Cross Save Platform enables you to use a single Warframe account across any platform, with your progress carrying over on each. All you need to do is to link your Warframe accounts on this website.

Linking

The Linking option on the Cross Save Platform gives you the option to permanently select one Warframe account as Primary. Then you can link it with the other accounts you use. After that, you can transfer your Progression, Customization, Items, Resources, and Currencies to any of the linked platforms.

For example, if you choose your PlayStation account as Primary, you can link it to, let’s say, your save on PC. If you have progressed further in the game on PS5, that will override the progress on PC and allow you to smoothly continue your gameplay without any interruptions.

With the release of the mobile version, that now includes iOS too. The option to merge the mobile account with the others should be available after the release of Warframe for Android and the developer says that shouldn’t take long.

Of course, it’s natural that some restrictions may occur, such as items exclusive to a specific platform or content created by players. Also, you should keep in mind that you don’t necessarily need to play the game on a PC. Instead, a PC is required only to create your Cross Save Platform. After that, you can play the game on any platform you like.

That is all that is known for now about how to link your accounts in Warframe Mobile. Since the mobile version is still new, we expect more information to be available very soon. For more guides for Warframe, check the best settings or how to connect a controller.