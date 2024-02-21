Warframe Mobile Best Settings

Wondering what the best settings for Warframe Mobile are? As legions of the game’s fans dive into this mobile port of the sci-fi RPG, there are plenty of options they’ll encounter. From controller inversion to the graphics settings you run, they impact every facet of the game. If you want to ensure the best possible performance and transition to mobile seamlessly, these are the settings to use.

Best Settings in Warframe Mobile

Control Settings in Warframe Mobile

Controller Icon Set: Autodetect

Invert Y Axis: Disabled

Invert X Axis: Disabled

Look Sensitivity: 25

Aim Sensitivity: 25

Aim Sensitivity (Scoped): 25

Enable Vibration: Enabled

Auto Swap Weapon on Empty: Enabled

Reload with Context Action Input: Enabled

Melee with Fire Weapon Input: disabled

Melee Auto Targeting: Enabled

Camera Tracks Melee Target: Enabled

Align Attacks to Camera: Enabled

Crouch Button is Toggle: Enabled

Double Jump executes Void Sling: Enabled

Controller Trigger Effect Function: Enabled

System Settings in Warframe Mobile

Gore: Enabled

Enable Legacy Color Palettes: Disabled

Matchmaking Ping Limit: 300

Network Ports: 4950 & 4955

Cross Platform Play: Disabled

Video Settings in Warframe Mobile

Brightness: 50

Contrast: 50

Field of View: 80

Graphics Quality Preset: Low

GPU Particle Quality: Low

Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Distortions: Off

Film Grain: Off

Bloom: Off

Weapon Elemental FX: Off

Color Correction: Off

Character Shadows: Off

Sun Shadows: Off

Dynamic Resolution: Auto

Audio Settings in Warframe Mobile

Master Volume: 100

Music Volume: 100

Sound Effects Volume: 100

Speech Volume: 100

Transmissions Volume: 100

Ordis Volume: 100

Nora Night Volume: 100

Self Manachord Volume: 100

Ally Manachord Volume: 100

Self Shawzin Volume: 100

Ordis Orbiter Transmissions: Enabled

Hint Transmissions: Enabled

Player Hit Marker Sound: Enabled

Reverb Quality: Enabled

Apply the settings as we’ve listed them here, and you’ll find the Warframe Mobile experience to be a lot smoother. Early adopters of the mobile port have encountered plenty of stuttering. At this point, it’s worth limiting graphical fidelity, so your device’s processors focus on maintaining a steady frame rate.

Most controller options boil down to personal preference, however. We’ve opted to notch down the default aim sensitivity a little, due to how precise and jarring they can feel when diving in from other third-person shooters like Fortnite.

