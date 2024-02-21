Warframe Mobile Controller Support – How to Connect Controller

With the handheld version of the hit shooter out now, fans are desperate to know about Warframe Mobile controller support. After all, nothing makes a mobile spin-off more accessible than being able to seamlessly use the same control pad as its console counterpart. Let’s see how to configure a controller in the game.

Does Warframe Mobile Have Controller Support?

Yes, Warframe Mobile has controller support. This means you can hook up any supported wireless controllers to your iOS device to use them in general gameplay.

The good news was confirmed in an FAQ forum post the week before Warframe Mobile officially released. Among the supported pads were the official Xbox and DualSense controllers, as well as the Backbone. That said, there’s room for trial and error, so it’s worth trying your wireless controller with the game just in case.

How to Connect Controller in Warframe Mobile

The process of connecting your controller to your mobile device to play this new version of Warframe is quite easy. Here’s what you need to do. Note that as of right now Warframe Mobile is only available on iOS, so the instructions below reflect that.

Go to the Bluetooth menu of your iOS device (iPhone or iPad).

Hold down the connect button on your controller until it appears as an option to pair.

Tap on it and wait for it to connect.

Boot into Warframe Mobile, and use the touchscreen to navigate through the initial menus. Some parts of this setup process can be done using the controller, but you’ll need to tap the screen to agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.



Once those steps are complete, you’re thrust into the tutorial with full controller support. You’ll use the thumbsticks to move and pan the camera as normal, plus the bumpers to attack. If you’ve ever played Warframe on console – or PC using a controller – it’ll feel like a seamless transition. The only thing to note is that you’ll sometimes need to use the left thumbstick to move the on-screen cursor, though the D-pad can do this, too.

That’s everything you need to know about controller support in Warframe Mobile! For more on the game, check out how to fix the download not working.