Warframe Dante Unbound Release Time Countdown

It's coming!
warframe dante unbound
Image Source: Digital Extremes

Warframe Dante Unbound’s release is heading this way and we cannot wait. This huge content drop is the biggest since Whispers in the Wall and we have all the details you need to prepare for this new chapter. Find the Warframe Dante Unbound release time countdown below!

Warframe Dante Unbound Release Countdown

There is no official release time announced but if past updates are anything to go by then we should expect the Warframe Dante Unbound update to drop between 10am and 2pm ET on March 27, 2024.

If you are looking forward to the Deep Archimedea game mode you will have to wait a bit longer. There will be a hotfix around one week after Dante Unbound is released.

Warframe Dante Unbound: What to Expect

This update is going to be huge and super exciting, with the arrival of the 56th Warframe, Dante, a warrior of words. Dante’s abilities are all based on his skills as a writer:

  • Passive: Chronicler’s Mark – scans targets and records info for the Codex.
  • Noctua – Dante’s Exalted Tome
  • Light Verse – Grants Dante and allies Overguard and unleashes woe upon his enemies
  • Dark Verse – Draws blood from nearby enemies and inflicts Slash Damage
  • Final Verse – After composing the previous two Verses Dante can enact his Final Verse.
warframe dante unbound 1
Image Source: Digital Extremes

Warframe Dante Unbound also brings the entire Dante collection including:

  • Ruvox Melee Weapon
  • Cantist Helmet
  • Rencowl Syandana
  • Oranist Armor
  • Noctua’s Paragrimm Orbiter Decoration

As well as all the Dante collection cosmetics and content, there will be fresh new missions and challenges for you and your squad to take on. Completing these will earn you some amazing weapons and items.

The Warframe Dante Unbound update promises a rework to Inaros as well as Augments. There will be 10 new Augments for Loki, Kullervo, Yareli, and others to freshen up the builds and boost any effects.

Keep us bookmarked so you can check the countdown and be prepared for the Warframe Dante Unbound update! For more Warframe tips check out the Incarnon weapon tier list, and what settings to use when playing on mobile.

