Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting ‘Who Is the Impostor’ Pop-Up Explained

The Emergency Meeting DLC for Vampire Survivors brings the aliens and crewmates of Among Us into Poncle’s hit bullet-hell rogue-lite game. Most things in the DLC are pretty self-explanatory, but there are a few quirks that go unexplained. If you’re wondering why you keep seeing the ‘Who is the impostor?’ pop-up in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting, here’s what you need to know.

‘Who Is the Impostor’ Prompt in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting Explained

As you get deep into a run of Vampire Survivors on the Polus Replica map, you may start to see a pop-up on your screen that asks, “Who is the impostor?” This is usually followed up by a large beep sound, which is the same sound effect you get when you submit a report or call for a meeting in Among Us.

Image Source: Poncle via Twinfinite

You’ll only get this pop-up if you’ve evolved the Report! weapon that Crewmate Dino starts with. This is done by playing as Crewmate Dino on Polus Replica, and picking up the red Mini Impostor in the central region. You’ll then need to get Report! to level eight, and the red Mini Impostor to level three. After that, open chests until you Report! evolves.

When you have the evolved version of Report!, you’ll get the “Who is the impostor?” prompt every so often. When it comes up, two or three random enemy types will be displayed at the bottom of the screen, and one will be X-ed out. This will cause that enemy type to instantly get eviscerated on your screen, freeing up space and allowing you to grab tons of experience.

How to Turn Off ‘Who Is the Impostor’ Prompt

Of course, this can get annoying after a while, especially with the beep sound that accompanies it every time. You can’t actually turn off the prompt, and the only way to avoid it is by not evolving Report! during a run.

The good news is that you only need to evolve it once to unlock Impostor Rina in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting. After that, you can avoid it entirely if you wish.

The good news is that you only need to evolve it once to unlock Impostor Rina in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting. After that, you can avoid it entirely if you wish.