Untitled Boxing Game Fighting Styles Tier List (May 2024)

Looking for an Untitled Boxing Game tier list for fighting styles? While this Roblox PvP boxing game boasts a wide variety of uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary styles to choose from, they’re not necessarily better or worse according to their rarity. Here, we’re going to rank all the Untitled Boxing Game fighting styles into a tier list from worst to best.

All Untitled Boxing Game Fighting Styles Tier List

Here’s our list ranking the various fighting styles you can unlock in Untitled Boxing Game. Keep in mind that this is based on our own experiences with the game, and subject to preference. Feel free to disagree with it and try out whatever’s most enjoyable for you.

Ranking Fighting Style Name S Tier Ghost Style, Ippo Style, Wolf Style, Cork-Screw Style A Tier Hitman Style, Freedom Style, Slugger Style, Iron Fist Style, Chronos Style, Charge Style, Smash Style, Counter Style B Tier Hawk Style, Hands Low Style, Shotgun Style, Bullet Style, Turtle Style, Long Guard Style, Trickster Style C Tier Basic Style, Kimura Style

Here’s a quick rundown of what these rankings mean.

S Tier – These styles are so easy to use, or so powerful despite complex executions, that they outweigh any downsides almost completely.

A Tier – These styles are either straightforward and thus effective, or require some experience to master their true potential.

B Tier – These styles are solid, but they suffer obvious downsides that are easy to exploit if you’re unprepared. Used well though, they can be challenging to counter.

C Tier – These styles are pretty simple and lack the major upsides necessary to balance their downsides.

That covers our Untitled Boxing Game tier list for fighting styles. Hopefully, you can now climb into the ring a lot more prepared. If you’re still not done with Roblox though, we’ve got even more guides, covering everything from how to get Volt in Type Soul to more Demon Blade codes, and more.

