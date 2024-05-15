Roblox Untitled Boxing Game Fighting Styles Tier List: Boxing arena.
Roblox

Untitled Boxing Game Fighting Styles Tier List (May 2024)

In this Untitled Boxing Game tier list, we're going to rank all fighting styles from the tamest to the most lethal.
Image of Finlay Cattanach
Finlay Cattanach
|
Published: May 15, 2024 09:55 am

Looking for an Untitled Boxing Game tier list for fighting styles? While this Roblox PvP boxing game boasts a wide variety of uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary styles to choose from, they’re not necessarily better or worse according to their rarity. Here, we’re going to rank all the Untitled Boxing Game fighting styles into a tier list from worst to best.

All Untitled Boxing Game Fighting Styles Tier List

Here’s our list ranking the various fighting styles you can unlock in Untitled Boxing Game. Keep in mind that this is based on our own experiences with the game, and subject to preference. Feel free to disagree with it and try out whatever’s most enjoyable for you.

RankingFighting Style Name
S TierGhost Style, Ippo Style, Wolf Style, Cork-Screw Style
A TierHitman Style, Freedom Style, Slugger Style, Iron Fist Style, Chronos Style, Charge Style, Smash Style, Counter Style
B TierHawk Style, Hands Low Style, Shotgun Style, Bullet Style, Turtle Style, Long Guard Style, Trickster Style
C TierBasic Style, Kimura Style
Roblox Untitled Boxing Game Fighting Styles Tier List: Unlocking a new fighting style.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Here’s a quick rundown of what these rankings mean.

  • S Tier – These styles are so easy to use, or so powerful despite complex executions, that they outweigh any downsides almost completely.
  • A Tier – These styles are either straightforward and thus effective, or require some experience to master their true potential.
  • B Tier – These styles are solid, but they suffer obvious downsides that are easy to exploit if you’re unprepared. Used well though, they can be challenging to counter.
  • C Tier – These styles are pretty simple and lack the major upsides necessary to balance their downsides.

That covers our Untitled Boxing Game tier list for fighting styles. Hopefully, you can now climb into the ring a lot more prepared. If you’re still not done with Roblox though, we’ve got even more guides, covering everything from how to get Volt in Type Soul to more Demon Blade codes, and more.

If you’re looking for more Roblox content, be sure to check out our latest lists for Midnight Chasers codes and Anime Fantasy Simulator codes next. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and the Anime Crossover Defense wiki link.

Finlay Cattanach
Fin is a passionate writer and gamer, with plenty of experience in both areas. He's been writing seriously for close to a decade, working on various novels, short stories, and other associated fiction projects with the long-term aspiration of becoming a published author. He loves science-fiction and fantasy - both themes that come through strongly in his work. His writing and worldbuilding expertise have allowed him to hone his ability to communicate through written language. Where gaming is concerned, Fin plays across a broad variety of different genres. He's sunk thousands of hours into everything from Minecraft, Destiny 2 and Dark Souls 3 to Rust, Stellaris and Apex Legends. He's got a particular sweet spot for anything with an engaging narrative and compelling worldbuilding. He loves to get lost inside new worlds, immersing himself in escapism to really connect with an experience and the story it's trying to tell. After graduating Arts University Bournemouth with a degree in Creative Writing, he began building a career as a freelance writer, combining his two greatest passions into a job. He's written previously for both big and small outlets, from Startmenu.com to TheLoadout.com and VideoGamer.com. He currently works on a freelance basis with Twinfinite.com, where he enjoys a role working on guides, features, and more.