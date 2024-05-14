How To Get Volt in Type Soul

Type Soul is based on Bleach, so it makes sense that Quincy make an appearance. Like the Shinigami, Quincy are concerned with the presence of Hollows. Unlike Shinigami however, Quincy prefer to exterminate their enemies by erasing their souls, preventing them from passing on. Here’s everything you need to know about how to gain Volt, or Voltstanding, in Type Soul, an advanced skill for Quincy.

How To Unlock Volt in Type Soul

As a powerful skill, it’s only fitting that the path to unlocking Voltstanding, AKA Volt, can take a while.

First, you’ll need to unlock Schrift. To do this, you’ll head to Wandenreich City once you hit Grade 2 and speak to Balance in the castle. He’ll ask if you want to return to your origins. Say yes, then make your way back to the Worshipper statue, interacting with it and answering “I will”. If done correctly, you’ll see a series of dialogues indicating what you need to do to obtain the Schrift.

You’ll need to defeat a number of different enemies, including both NPCs and player characters. Once you’ve done everything, you’ll unlock Schrift.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Next, you’ll need to return to Balance to activate the next stage. You’ll need to complete a series of stages, returning to Balance each time.

Stage 1

7 Clan War wins

13 Raid wins

26 Ranked wins (1v1)

Stage 2

Kill one BawaBawa or Jidanbo

Grip 15 Elites

Kill 80 Hollows

Stage 3

Once you hit Stage 3 you’ll need to master the Quincy mini-game, which you’ll unlock by speaking to Balance after finishing the first two stages.

Once this is done, you’ll unlock the Voltstanding skill. This skill has three different variants: Heat, Miracle, and Wind.

