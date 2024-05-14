How To Complete All Divisions in Type Soul

Type Soul is inspired by the hit anime Bleach, and offers a variety of different Divisions to join should you choose the Shinigami route. Here’s everything you need to know about the duties of each of the game’s 13 Divisions, so you can complete all Divisions in Type Soul.

All Type Soul Divisions Duties, Listed

How To Join Divisions

Before you can join a division, you’ll need to become a Shinigami. Luckily, becoming a supernatural being is easier than you might expect. All you have to do is die and speak to Kisuke to join the Soul Reaper faction. Increase your grade to 3, then talk to one of the captains to join their division.

All Division Duties

Each division has different duties, and as a new member of that division, you’ll need to carry out those duties for yourself.

Division 1 – As the highest-ranked division, quick decisions are essential to deal with any emergencies. To prove your worth, you’ll need to head to the Menos Forest in Hueco Mundo and collect shadows.

Division 2 – Division 2 members are tasked with assassination and policing. Your duty is to find Arrancar NPCs throughout the Soul Society and kill them.

Division 3 – Division 3 has a focus on intelligence, but the duties you’ll take on are different than you might expect. You’ll need to visit Rukon and ferry Lost Souls to the checkpoint.

Division 4 – As the designated medical division, your duties in Division 4 involve healing other players in the Soul Society.

Division 5 – Division 5 focuses on Kidou tactics, and is one of the military factions of the Soul Society. Your goal is to use Hollow Bait to spawn Hollows in Karakura Town, then hunt them down.

Division 6 – Division 6 focuses on internal affairs. Your division duties will see you patrolling Karakura Town by visiting checkpoints.

Division 7 – A diplomatic division, you’ll once again find yourself on patrol here. However, you’ll be visiting checkpoints around Soul Society, as opposed to Karakura Town.

Division 8 – This division acts as the reserves. You’ll need to use Hollow Bait in Hueco Mundo and kill any Hollows that appear.

Division 9 – As a member of the counter-intelligence division, your duties are identical to those of Division 7.

Division 10 – This division is in charge of large-scale operations. Your goal is to kill Hollows in specific areas in Hueco Mundo.

Division 11 – Division 11 concerns itself with offensive tactics. You’ll need to hone your skills by dueling other players in Soul Society.

Division 12 – This division concerns itself with Research and Development. Your division duties are to play the Osu minigame.

Division 13 – As part of Division 13, you’ll be involved in defensive tactics. Head to Hueco Mundo, touch the checkpoint in front of the castle, and wait for the timer to expire.

How To Change Division

Of course, it’s possible that you’ll change your mind about your division. The good news is that you can leave your division at any time by speaking to Khaotxe, who you’ll find next to the entrance of Soul Society. There’s no limit to how many times you can do this, so whether you want to try every division or simply regret choosing the one you did, you have the freedom to explore your options.

