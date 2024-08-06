Tower Unite Trello Link (August 2024)

If you want some help in the collaborative Steam game, be sure to check out the Tower Unite Trello link. The game is all about exploring user-created sandbox worlds, created by the community akin to the Roblox platform. If you want to hear direct from the devs about what’s to come, the Trello board is a great place to start.

What Is the Tower Unite Trello Link?

Click here for the Tower Unite Trello link. It was last confirmed as working on August 6, 2024.

Once you click the link above, it takes you directly to the Trello page. You can then hit the star icon to add it to your favorites, meaning you’re only ever a click away from finding the latest info. If you’ve not got a Trello account, we’d recommend bookmarking this page. Because Trello boards can often go down without warning, we’ll ensure the link on our guide is always up to date.

What Is on the Tower Unite Trello?

Unlike most Trello boards, the Tower Unite Trello isn’t used to explain in-game mechanics or features. Instead, it operates as a maintenance hub, explaining which features are expected to arrive in future updates.

This is broken into various categories: new features in active development, those entering development soon, and the overall backlog. If you suggest features or tweaks to the devs, there’s a good chance they’ll then appear on this roadmap.

As such, if you’re looking to learn more about Tower Unite the Trello won’t be especially helpful. Instead, it’s a good place to go if you’ve found a particular error or desired feature, to see how long it’ll be until it appears in-game.

