The Finals: All Heavy Weapons Ranked Worst to Best

The weapons of the Heavy class in The Finals are not like the Light’s short-range precision strikes or the Medium’s midrange support. Instead, Heavy’s weapons are made to decimate close and mid range targets with less accuracy and more raw power, making the class a good choice for beginners. With that said, here are all heavy weapons ranked from worst to best in The Finals.

6. Flamethrower

The flamethrower is the lowest on this list, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its own unique uses. As a flamethrower, its range is short, but bathing your enemies in flames is as easy as scrolling from left to right. This helps newer players by being a fundamentally inaccurate weapon that can still deal respectable damage in the right situations. Especially when you’re able to ambush two or more unsuspecting opponents.

If you can get in close enough to burn your enemies, the fire’s damage-over-time effect might ensure you snag the kill even after they dispatch you. Finally, the flamethrower is also a good counter for those who use Goo with how fast fire burns it away. With all that in mind, the flamethrower doesn’t do anything else well, nor anything better than other weapons on this list at close range.

5. M32GL Grenade Launcher

This grenade launcher is fundamentally different than the Medium’s pump action variant. Mostly because the MGL32 supports up to 6 grenades and can fire much faster thanks to its revolving style loading mechanism, not unlike a revolver pistol. Additionally, this bad boy’s grenades will explode shortly after bouncing exactly once.

While these bouncing explosives can be quite devasting in areas where you can’t get away from them, the long 3.1 second reload time sets this gun back from making such explosives constantly spammable. Even worse is the slow projectile speed of the grenades and their mid-air arc which can make landing decisive hits with these bombs all the more difficult.

They are still very handy for demolishing the environment though if that’s more your speed.

4. Sledgehammer

A Heavy with a sledgehammer is a terrifying sight the lighter of class you are when you see it. This is because all it takes is two basic hits or a single hit and quick melee to take you out as a Light. At 115 damage per basic attack (and 200 for the slower alternate attack) makes the sledgehammer one of the best melee weapons in The Finals. The sledgehammer also benefits Heavies by allowing them to break through walls and floors with the weapon alone.

Sure, it’s slow, and it can be difficult to get into range with it. However, if you’re competent with where you place yourself at any given time, using this to surprise a Light or Medium can be devastating—especially when assaulting a defended point.

3. M60 LMG

As the first of the two large machine guns in The Finals, the M60 is the less accurate, faster firing version that is first unlocked as a Heavy. The gun’s 70 round mag size and rapid fire makes it much like the M11 machine pistol—great at close range, but much less so at medium range, and unreliable at long range. That said, if you get into a firefight with someone who is within 30 feet of you, you’re going to shred them. After all, it only takes 8 body shots or 5 head shots with it to take out a Light, or 17 to the body and 11 to the head to take out a Heavy.

As the wiki says, the M60 is the Heavy’s default jack-of-all-trades weapon. It’s not terrible, but there are better options.

2. SA1216 Auto Shotgun

The SA1216 is about as divisive as the Light’s SH1900 shotgun, and that of course depends on which side of the barrel you find yourself on. The SA1216’s fixed pattern with its high spread makes it solely useable at close range. So long range is definitely out, but that’s okay because anything you hit with this gun is going to demolish anyone between two and four shots.

At 7 damage over 13 pellets, each shot can potentially deal 91 damage. With the gun’s surprisingly rapid-fire rate you can instantly delete whole teams that get too close. The reason this gun is so high up on this list has now been made clear.

1. Lewis Gun LMG

Like the M60, the Lewis Gun is a fast-firing LMG that can shred people at the right range. The differences lie in fire-rate and damage as the Lewis Gun fires a bit slower but does more damage to compensate. That slower firerate also has the benefit of having more manageable recoil and accuracy at longer ranges. Thus, keeping the benefits of an LMG, but with greater reliability, much like the Light’s XP-54 submachine gun.

The slightly longer reload time of 3.5 seconds and lower magazine size of 47 doesn’t do much to make the gun less reliable. Especially when it deletes Lights in as little in 4 shots and a Heavy in as little as 10. That strikes me as delightfully efficient when a gun can down someone in less than a 4th of its total mag size—much like the SA1216 auto shotty.

All in all, Heavy’s guns serve as some of the best in the game if you can utilize their strengths while avoiding the general weaknesses of the Heavy class’s slower mobility.