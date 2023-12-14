Roblox Test Your Luck Codes (December 2023)

Looking for Roblox Test Your Luck codes? This new game from XY Games is all about spinning for top-level prizes, but fortunately there are also codes to make the grind a bit easier. Keep reading to redeem them all!

All Roblox Test Your Luck Codes

Test Your Luck Codes (Working)

BETA – 5,000 Gems and 6 Clovers (NEW)

– 5,000 Gems and 6 Clovers CHRISTMAS2023 – 50,000 Gems and 20,000 Clovers (NEW)

– 50,000 Gems and 20,000 Clovers RELEASE – 25,000 Gems and 15,000 Clovers (NEW)

– 25,000 Gems and 15,000 Clovers UPDATE209 – 10,000 Gems and 6 Clovers (NEW)

Test Your Luck Codes (Expired)

No expired Test Your Luck codes yet!

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Test Your Luck

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Redeeming Roblox Test Your Luck codes is a very easy process. That said, it does work slightly differently to most other Roblox games, so strap in to learn more.

Load into Test Your Luck via the game page.

When in a lobby, walk across the main hub to a glowing yellow circle entitled ‘Redeem Codes’

Paste a code from our list into the pop-up text box.

Hit Redeem and check your inventory to see what you’ve just earned!

How Can You Get More Roblox Test Your Luck Codes?

More Roblox Test Your Luck codes are practically guaranteed. Luckily, the game is very forthcoming with where to get them. It’s recommended to join the official XY Games Discord server. Once you’re verified, you’ll find a dedicated codes channel, with a constantly updated list of working coupons.

Other than that, check the in-game update log board, which displays the most recent patch notes, alongside any code that may have been distributed alongside it. Lastly, there’s a Roblox group worth joining, though no sight of exclusive codes there just yet.

Why Are My Roblox Test Your Luck Codes Not Working?

If you’re having trouble with Test Your Luck codes and errors are popping up, they may well have expired. Check back later, and if they’ve moved to the expired section of this guide, you’ll know why.

Also, note that most Roblox codes are case-sensitive, meaning you need to type them in exactly as you see in this guide. To make things easier, you can always simply paste your codes in directly from this page.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Roblox Test Your Luck

Outside of codes, there aren’t too many other ways to get rewards in Test Your Luck on Roblox. Of course, its core gameplay loop is around free spins, seeing what rewards you can unlock. In that sense anything is possible, since it’s all down to luck and hoping you get something good.

However, you won’t find daily log-in rewards or a constantly ticking timer to provide you more items in the game. Instead, you’ll just have to redeem codes when they release, and hope you get lucky with spins!

What is Roblox Test Your Luck?

Test Your Luck is a Roblox game developed by XY Games. In it, you’re tasked with spinning a big wheel, littered with different prizes. Those who get the best rolls will not only get huge rewards, but also climb up the leaderboard showing who the best spinner is.

That's all we have on Test Your Luck codes!