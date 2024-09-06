Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Server Status – Latest Errors and Fixes

Many players have reported problems trying to play the latest entry in the long-running racing series. Let’s find out how to check the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown server status and all about the latest errors and fixes, so you have all the right information.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Server Status

In order to check if the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown servers are running, we would recommend simply following the social media account of the developers, on X or on Facebook. There is no Down Detector website at the time of writing, so that would be indeed your first point of contact.

The developers are currently aware of problems with the servers and are issuing a series of fixes to allow players to get back to playing smoothly, especially in view of the official launch on the 12th of September.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Server Issues Errors and Fixes

If you are seeing errors such as “cannot log in” or “too many people” when trying to play Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, then those errors might be caused by problems in the servers. As mentioned, your first bet to check if there are problems is to look at the social media accounts, but you can also check if you have problems on your side.

Still, if you are having problems with servers being too crowded, a quick fix could be to try booting up a VPN and then changing your device’s region. That should guarantee you that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will try connecting to a different server, so you might have a better chance of logging in. Still, that only works if the servers are online with no issues.

If you’re sure that the Test Drive Unlimited servers are running fine, then the problem with logging in might also be on your end. We would first recommend restarting your device, along with rebooting your router (and resetting your internet connection). Overall, trying to understand if you have any problems with your connection will shed some additional light on whether the problem is on your side, or the server’s.

That’s all we have for you on Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Server Status. For more information on the game, check out our articles on full car list and the best starter cars to choose.

