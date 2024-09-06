Best Starting Car to Choose in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The first big choice you make in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is a doozy, as it determines which starter car you’re stuck with for the initial hours of the game. As such, it’s little wonder you’d want to know what the best starting car is.

Luckily, we’re here to help with this guide.

What Is the Best Starting Car in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown? Answered

In general, the best starting car in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown largely comes down to your own personal preferences. Each comes with generally similar stats save for minor leanings toward top speed, handling, or braking, and it isn’t hard to find success with any of the three.

Personally, we found that the Nissan 370Z was the most balanced and easy to drive among the starting options. It feels far more responsive and easy to maneuver than the Ford Mustang GT, and the extra braking and additional weight it boasts helps it to just barely edge out the Alpine A110 Légende during tighter turns and stickier situations.

Are the Other Starting Cars Still Usable? Explained

Again though, this isn’t to say that it’s a clear cut winner among the three choices. The other two starting cars in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown can prove better choices depending on your general skill level and what you value most in your ride.

Case in point: The Ford Mustang GT offers the best Top Speed and Acceleration on top of the highest overall power, meaning it can easily be the fastest car out the gate. This can help you clinch the win in races with ease, and get from point A to Point B in record time.

In exchange though, it’s heavy and unwieldy, making it harder to handle and sluggish to control. You’ll need to have precise control of your vehicle at all times for the best results. If you don’t, you’ll find yourself colliding with barriers, railing, and other hazards on the regular.

The Alpine A110 Légende, meanwhile, is more responsive and reliable, with some terrific handling and speedy turning. This is largely thanks to its balanced stats, and the fact that it’s the lightest car out of your starting options.

But this light weight can also come with a cost. It can be difficult to get a feel for how well it turns and maneuvers. Likewise, it boasts less power than the other two cars, meaning it can be difficult to catch up with faster vehicles if you aren’t driving flawlessly as often as possible.

Keep all of this in mind, and the best starting car for you should become apparent before too long.

Hopefully this cleared up what the best starting car is in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. For more on the game, check out our other guides on the game’s full car list and whether or not you can sell cars.

