Chances are you’ve reached the point in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown where you want to get rid of some older vehicles. The only problem is, you don’t know how to sell cars in the game, or even if it’s possible to do. Fortunately, we’ve found the answers you’re looking for and detailed them in this guide. This is how to sell cars in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Can You Sell Cars in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown?

As of this article’s writing, it isn’t possible to sell cars in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Every car purchase you make is final, which in turn means you need to carefully consider which cars you purchase and whether or not it’s worth dropping all of your hard-earned dough on a pricey new means of transportation.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but the reason for the design decision is at least clear. Developer Kylotonn clearly wants players to care about the cars they use, and weigh the advantages and disadvantages of each new ride against each other to determine what the best new set of wheels is based on their budget. You’re stuck with a vehicle once it’s been added to your garage, and you need to commit to the investment you put into each new purchase accordingly.

All of this shouldn’t be too surprising either, as past entries in the series have also had stints wherein it wasn’t possible to sell your cars. Instead, you amassed a wide array of cars to choose from, and money was earned exclusively through other methods.

Will the Option to Sell Cars Be Added in Later? Explained

However, this isn’t to say that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will never have the option to sell your car.

The ability to sell your vehicles is a consistently requested feature within the series, and players have already made requests for the option to be added to the game. While this doesn’t ensure that Kylotonn intends to add it to the game, it does at least show that there is a desire for the feature in the game, and that the player base could be made happier with its inclusion.

If and when Kylotonn announces that they’re adding this feature, we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly.

And that’s everything we have on whether or not you can sell cars in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. We have plenty of other helpful guides you can check out, including one on the full car list.

