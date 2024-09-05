Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Full Car List

The Test Drive Unlimited series returns after a 13 -year hiatus, and its car roster doesn’t disappoint. Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown features around 100 licensed cars filled to the brim with authentic detail and interactive elements. 100 vehicles may not seem like much, but considering Kylotonn isn’t a AAA studio and has built this game from the ground up, it’s quite the achievement. Here is the full car list for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, sorted by dealership.
Complete Car List for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
There are five car categories in Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. Daily Drivers are cheaper, more ordinary cars, while off-road is ideal for … well, off-roading. Grand-Tourer, Supercars, and Hypercars comprise the ultra-desirable cars from exotic brands that you know and love.
Here is the full vehicle list for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown sorted by dealership and price. Note that you need to earn Reputation through races to earn many cars. Also, some cars like the Maserati MC20 appear to be edition exclusives at the moment and are unavailable through in-game means. It’s speculated that these edition exclusives will be future event rewards.
Wan Chai Italian Car Dealership
- Alfa Romeo MiTo Quadrifoglio Verde (2010) – Free
- Abarth 500 Abarth (2008) – Cost: 77,099
- Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V (1989) – Cost: 407,000
- Alfa Romeo 4C Coupé (2013) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 522,248
- Alfa Romeo 4C Spider (2015) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 554,500
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione (2007) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,958,000
- Alfa Romeo 8C Spider (2008) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,001,500
- Lancia Stratos (1973) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,677,498
Wan Chai Lamborghini Dealership
- Lamborghini Urus (2020) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,099,250
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante (2017) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,004,000
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (2018)– Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,393,350
- Lamborghini Countach LP400 (1973) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,521,000
- Lamborghini Miura SV (1971) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 4,407,500
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 10,618,500
- Lamborghini Centenario (2016) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 5,027,000
Chai Wan German Car Dealership
- Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG-Performance Pack (2009) – Cost: 266,000
- Audi TT RS Coupé (2017) – Cost: 311,874
- BMW i8 Roadster (2018) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 858,000
- BMW M4 Competition (2021) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 880,000
- Audi R8 Coupé V10 RWS (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,617625
Central District Classic Car Dealership
- Ford Mustang (1967) – Free
- Volkswagen Beetle (1965) – Cost: 22,500
- Citroën 2CV (1967) – Cost: 29,600
- Chevrolet Corvette C1 (1956) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 751,500
- AC 427 (1966) – Reputation Level 30 – Free
- Ford GT40 Mk 1 (1964) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 15,289,000
Central District British Performance Dealership
- Lotus Emira (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 559,250
- Lotus Exige Cup 380 (2017) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 993,499
- McLaren MP4-12C (2011) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,128,499
- McLaren 570S (2015) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,638,000
- McLaren 720S Coupe (2017) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 3,571,000
- Aston Martin Vulcan (2015) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 6,215,500
- Lotus Evija (2020) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 10,952,000
Western District Classic Car Dealership
- Alpine A110 (1973) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 362,000
- Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (930) (1986) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 558,000
- Jaguar E-Type (1965) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 949,500
- Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (1965) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 3,898,000
- Jaguar D-Type (1954) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 18,159,500
Aberdeen German Performance Dealership
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo (2021) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 1,201,500
- Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series (2009) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 1,674,000
- Mercedes-AMG GT R (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,742,000
- Audi R8 V10 Decennium Coupé (2019) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,757,000
- Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,417,000
- Porsche 911 R (991) (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,612,000
- Audi R8 Green Hell (2020)- Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,807,000
- Porsche 918 Spyder (2013) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,209,500
Causeway Bay Luxury Car Dealership
- Alpine A110 Légende (2018) – Tutorial Car – Cost: 199,000
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 (2015) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,369,000/4,390,700
- Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (2011) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,523,448/4,503,500
- Koenigsegg Regera (2018) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 8,970,000
- Koenigsegg Agera RS (2015) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 9,986,000
- Bugatti Chiron (2016) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 11,806,998/11,786,000
- Bugatti Chiron Sport (2018) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 12,030,000
- Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans Bugatti (2019) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 12,999,500
Stanley Pearls of Asia
- Nissan 370Z (2011) – Tutorial Car – Cost: 160,000
- Nissan GT-R (R35) (2009) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 852,000
- W Motors Fenyr SuperSport (2017) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,334,000/4,353,250
Pok Fu Lam British Car Dealership
- Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) – Cost: 695,500
- Aston Martin DB11 (2018) Cost: 1,265,000
- Aston Martin Vantage (2010) – Cost: 920,500
- Bentley Continental GT (2018) – Cost: 990,374
- Caterham Seven CSR 260 (2005) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 264,374/255,00
- Caterham Seven 620R (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 283,874
Quarry Bay American Car Dealership
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 933,500
- Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 (2019) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,773,875/1,759,500
- Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,182,000/1,180,750
- Dodge Viper SRT Coupe (2017) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,437,750/1,440,750
- Ford GT Heritage Edition (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,047,500
- Ford GT Heritage Edition 66 (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,725,500
Happy Valley American Car Dealership
- Ford Mustang GT (2018) – Tutorial Car – Cost: 192,500
- Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 642,500
- Ford (Mustang) Shelby GT500 (2010) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,536,000
- Ford GT (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,503,999/2,496,500
- Ford GT Carbon Series (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,572,500
Repulse Bay Ferrari Dealership
- Ferrari 308 GTS (1977) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 402,500
- Ferrari Portofino (2017) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,141,000
- Ferrari Dino 246 GTS (1972) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,470,000
- Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M (2008) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,661,500
- Ferrari 488 Pista (2018) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,401,500
- Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,501,000
- Ferrari F40 (1987) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 4,055,000
- Ferrari Enzo Ferrari (2002) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 12,006,000
- Ferrari 250 GTO (1962) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 21,447,500
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo (2017) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 8,100,500
Victoria Peak Dirt & Offroad Dealership
- Ford F-150 (2018) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 198,398
- Sientero Reinita (2011) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 218,500
- Porsche Cayenne Turbo (E3) (2018) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 290,750
- Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition (2018) – Reputation Level 15
- Audi Q7 V12 TDI (2009) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 748,498
Hidden Wreck
- Volkswagen Beetle Buggy (1972)
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (1954)
Edition Exclusives
- Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
- Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- Maserati MC20
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
That covers the full car list for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown as of the week of its pre-launch. There’s no doubt we’ll be getting many more cars as the game gets updated after launch.
Published: Sep 5, 2024 07:49 am