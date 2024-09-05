Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Full Car List

The Test Drive Unlimited series returns after a 13 -year hiatus, and its car roster doesn’t disappoint. Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown features around 100 licensed cars filled to the brim with authentic detail and interactive elements. 100 vehicles may not seem like much, but considering Kylotonn isn’t a AAA studio and has built this game from the ground up, it’s quite the achievement. Here is the full car list for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, sorted by dealership.

Complete Car List for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Image Source: Kylotonn via Twinfinite

There are five car categories in Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. Daily Drivers are cheaper, more ordinary cars, while off-road is ideal for … well, off-roading. Grand-Tourer, Supercars, and Hypercars comprise the ultra-desirable cars from exotic brands that you know and love.

Here is the full vehicle list for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown sorted by dealership and price. Note that you need to earn Reputation through races to earn many cars. Also, some cars like the Maserati MC20 appear to be edition exclusives at the moment and are unavailable through in-game means. It’s speculated that these edition exclusives will be future event rewards.

Wan Chai Italian Car Dealership

Alfa Romeo MiTo Quadrifoglio Verde (2010) – Free

Abarth 500 Abarth (2008) – Cost: 77,099

Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V (1989) – Cost: 407,000

Alfa Romeo 4C Coupé (2013) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 522,248

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider (2015) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 554,500

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione (2007) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,958,000

Alfa Romeo 8C Spider (2008) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,001,500

Lancia Stratos (1973) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,677,498

Wan Chai Lamborghini Dealership

Lamborghini Urus (2020) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,099,250

Lamborghini Huracán Performante (2017) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,004,000

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (2018)– Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,393,350

Lamborghini Countach LP400 (1973) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,521,000

Lamborghini Miura SV (1971) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 4,407,500

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 10,618,500

Lamborghini Centenario (2016) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 5,027,000

Chai Wan German Car Dealership

Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG-Performance Pack (2009) – Cost: 266,000

Audi TT RS Coupé (2017) – Cost: 311,874

BMW i8 Roadster (2018) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 858,000

BMW M4 Competition (2021) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 880,000

Audi R8 Coupé V10 RWS (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,617625

Central District Classic Car Dealership

Ford Mustang (1967) – Free

Volkswagen Beetle (1965) – Cost: 22,500

Citroën 2CV (1967) – Cost: 29,600

Chevrolet Corvette C1 (1956) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 751,500

AC 427 (1966) – Reputation Level 30 – Free

Ford GT40 Mk 1 (1964) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 15,289,000

Central District British Performance Dealership

Lotus Emira (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 559,250

Lotus Exige Cup 380 (2017) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 993,499

McLaren MP4-12C (2011) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,128,499

McLaren 570S (2015) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,638,000

McLaren 720S Coupe (2017) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 3,571,000

Aston Martin Vulcan (2015) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 6,215,500

Lotus Evija (2020) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 10,952,000

Western District Classic Car Dealership

Alpine A110 (1973) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 362,000

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (930) (1986) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 558,000

Jaguar E-Type (1965) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 949,500

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (1965) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 3,898,000

Jaguar D-Type (1954) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 18,159,500

Aberdeen German Performance Dealership

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo (2021) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 1,201,500

Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series (2009) – Reputation Level 20 – Cost: 1,674,000

Mercedes-AMG GT R (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,742,000

Audi R8 V10 Decennium Coupé (2019) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,757,000

Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,417,000

Porsche 911 R (991) (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,612,000

Audi R8 Green Hell (2020)- Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,807,000

Porsche 918 Spyder (2013) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,209,500

Causeway Bay Luxury Car Dealership

Alpine A110 Légende (2018) – Tutorial Car – Cost: 199,000

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 (2015) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,369,000/4,390,700

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (2011) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,523,448/4,503,500

Koenigsegg Regera (2018) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 8,970,000

Koenigsegg Agera RS (2015) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 9,986,000

Bugatti Chiron (2016) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 11,806,998/11,786,000

Bugatti Chiron Sport (2018) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 12,030,000

Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans Bugatti (2019) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 12,999,500

Stanley Pearls of Asia

Nissan 370Z (2011) – Tutorial Car – Cost: 160,000

Nissan GT-R (R35) (2009) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 852,000

W Motors Fenyr SuperSport (2017) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 4,334,000/4,353,250

Pok Fu Lam British Car Dealership

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) – Cost: 695,500

Aston Martin DB11 (2018) Cost: 1,265,000

Aston Martin Vantage (2010) – Cost: 920,500

Bentley Continental GT (2018) – Cost: 990,374

Caterham Seven CSR 260 (2005) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 264,374/255,00

Caterham Seven 620R (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 283,874

Quarry Bay American Car Dealership

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 933,500

Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 (2019) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,773,875/1,759,500

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,182,000/1,180,750

Dodge Viper SRT Coupe (2017) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,437,750/1,440,750

Ford GT Heritage Edition (2021) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,047,500

Ford GT Heritage Edition 66 (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,725,500

Happy Valley American Car Dealership

Ford Mustang GT (2018) – Tutorial Car – Cost: 192,500

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R (2018) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 642,500

Ford (Mustang) Shelby GT500 (2010) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 1,536,000

Ford GT (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,503,999/2,496,500

Ford GT Carbon Series (2016) – Reputation Level 30 – Cost: 2,572,500

Repulse Bay Ferrari Dealership

Ferrari 308 GTS (1977) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 402,500

Ferrari Portofino (2017) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,141,000

Ferrari Dino 246 GTS (1972) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,470,000

Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M (2008) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 1,661,500

Ferrari 488 Pista (2018) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,401,500

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 2,501,000

Ferrari F40 (1987) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 4,055,000

Ferrari Enzo Ferrari (2002) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 12,006,000

Ferrari 250 GTO (1962) – Reputation Level 40 – Cost: 21,447,500

Ferrari FXX-K Evo (2017) – Reputation Level 50 – Cost: 8,100,500

Victoria Peak Dirt & Offroad Dealership

Ford F-150 (2018) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 198,398

Sientero Reinita (2011) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 218,500

Porsche Cayenne Turbo (E3) (2018) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 290,750

Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition (2018) – Reputation Level 15

Audi Q7 V12 TDI (2009) – Reputation Level 15 – Cost: 748,498

Hidden Wreck

Volkswagen Beetle Buggy (1972)

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (1954)

Edition Exclusives

Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Maserati MC20

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

That covers the full car list for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown as of the week of its pre-launch. There’s no doubt we’ll be getting many more cars as the game gets updated after launch.

