Tekken 8 Release Time Countdown & Preload Details

Excited for the long-awaited next entry in the Tekken series? If so, you’ll want to make use of our Tekken 8 release time countdown and preload details. The wait is almost over, so read up on exactly what time the game will unlock in your region.

Tekken 8 Release Time Countdown

The Tekken 8 release time is 8 AM JST on January 26, 2024. This is a standardized release window, meaning it’ll drop at the same time globally. Check out our countdown timer below to see just how long you’ve got left to wait.

This is a fairly uncommon release strategy, because most games tend to drop at midnight local time, regardless of the time zone you’re in. That’s why the infamous ‘New Zealand trick’ has become so popular, allowing gamers to access a much-anticipated title a few hours early.

Fortunately, that won’t be necessary in the case of Tekken 8. Simply purchase the game from the storefront of your choice and count down the hours until it launches!

How to Preload Tekken 8

Image Source: Bandai Namco

In a stroke of brilliant news, you can preload Tekken 8 now to your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation console. Preload functionality went live in January 23, around 48 hours before the game’s digital release.

As such, if you’ve already purchased Tekken 8 on a digital storefront like the PlayStation Store or Steam, you can now download it to your system. That way, the second the timer above hits zero you can dive straight in to the fist-swinging action!

That’s all you need to know about the Tekken 8 release time and preload details. If you just can’t wait for the game, be sure to check out our review of the game, plus the full roster of Tekken 8 characters. That will ensure the time left to wait goes by even faster!