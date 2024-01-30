Tekken 8 Characters – Full Roster

For decades, Tekken has represented the very best in fighting mechanics and the very worst in family dynamics. Now, Tekken 8 has entered the arena, boasting over 30 combatants just itching to throw down.

Keen to know who’s available to become your next main (the answer is King, though, it’s always King)? Let’s take a look at the full Tekken 8 character roster.

All Fighters in Tekken 8, Listed

Every new addition to the Tekken universe is listed below in bold.

Nina Williams

Kazuya Mishima

Jin Kazama

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Lars Alexandersson

Jack-8

Jun Kazama

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Lili

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Raven

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo

Feng Wei

Yoshimitsu

Steve Fox

Leo

Sergei Dragunov

Kuma

Shaheen

Panda

Zafina

Lee Chaolan

Alisa Bosconovitch

Devil Jin

Victor Chevalier

Reina

Eddy Gordo (Season 1)

Of course, the most significant omission from the lineup is that old volcano hucker himself, Heihachi Mishima. Finally bested once and for all in the conclusion of Tekken 7, the King of the Iron Fist is dead — for the time being — and only appears in Tekken 8 as a cameo.

Those besmirched Heihachi mains out there may consider the newly minted Reina as a suitable replacement. A student of the Mishima Polytechnical School, she carries a similarly malevolent presence. Otherwise, you might like to peruse our Tekken 8 tiers list to see who’s currently the top dog (or panda)!

You’ve now witnessed the essence of the full Tekken 8 roster. For more pugilistic content, you won’t want to miss the wealth of guides available at the links below. And don’t forget to let us know what you think of the Tekken 8 roster! Does it hold up against its brawling buddies, Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1? Or are you just hanging on the long-awaited return of Roger Jr.?