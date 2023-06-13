Are There Sword Factory Reforged Codes? Answered

Image Source: Roblox

Out of all the niche activities you can do on Roblox, crafting swords in your very own factory and upgrading them with different materials sounds like it could be a pretty fun time. Add in some adventuring to test your freshly-forged blades out, a myriad of areas to explore, and plenty of quests and NPCs, and you have a fully-fledged RPG on your hands. Still, if you’re on the lookout for the latest Sword Factory Reforged codes, then we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there are currently no codes in the game.

Why Are There No Working Sword Factory Reforged Codes?

Right now, there are no active or valid codes in Sword Factory Reforged. This is likely because the developer behind the game, TopTier by Talewind, hasn’t implemented the code redemption system yet. What makes it particularly confusing is that there is a system to redeem codes in the game.

In other words, it’s very possible that codes will be added to the title soon, so just sit tight, bookmark this page, and keep checking back here for the latest codes.

What Would the Codes Reward?

From what we can gather, the upcoming codes will likely reward players with free in-game Cash, Gems, or Boosts.

How to Redeem Codes

Interestingly, despite the lack of codes in the title, there is a way to redeem codes in-game. So, for when the codes do arrive, here’s how to redeem them:

Firstly, boot up Sword Factory Reforged on Roblox.

Then, tap on the ‘Shop’ button on the right side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).

Next, in the text box provided, input a code.

Lastly, hit the orange ‘Redeem!’ button and the freebies will be added to your account.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on the latest Sword Factory Reforged codes. Fingers crossed some get added soon, right? In the meantime, here are the newest codes for Project Slayers as well as what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. As always, feel free to browse our further coverage down below before you go.

