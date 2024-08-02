Supervive Tier List (August 2024)

Need a Supervive tier list? This superpowered battle royale game has elements of a MOBA, with various characters to choose from that all come with individual skills and moves. If you’re diving into the game but don’t know who to choose, our tier list is here to help you out.

All Supervive Characters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S Brall, Shiv, Void A Bishop, Kingpin, Oath B Celeste, Elluna, Ghost, Strike, Zeph C Felix, Joule, Huntress

Check out the table above for our full tier list of all characters in Supervive. We’ve ranked them by their difficulty to use in-game, with the easiest characters appearing at the bottom. Newcomers will likely want to stick to the B and C tiers, as those characters have the most straightforward attacks and buffs. As you get to grips with Supervive’s mechanics, you can experiment with more advanced characters.

Who Is the Best Character in Supervive?

As per our tier list, the best characters in Supervive are Brall, Shiv, and Void. Below, we’ll detail what makes them top-tier options for advanced players.

First off, Brall is the best damage-dealer in Supervive. He’s in the Fighter class and combines a base melee attack with a ranged heavy attack. His best move is Invulnerability Slash, which absorbs incoming damage and fires it back at the target. He’s also quick to move, but his HP bar can be depleted quite quickly.

Next, Shiv is another solid character, best used for ranged attacks. She wields dual pistols with a high rate of fire, and can throw traps that hold enemies in place so they can’t escape. Her ultimate move creates an AoE radius around her, focusing damage on weak enemies and applying an anti-heal effect.

Lastly, Void is a good choice for tactical players due to its crowd control and buff abilities. It fires beams that can do damage to enemies, but when fully powered up it slows enemy movement for teammates to strike. Its ultimate creates a black hole that sucks in enemies, leaving them unable to move or heal. If you want to be a team player, Void is the best choice.

