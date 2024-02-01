Does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Have Mods?

Nowadays, most every game has modifications to enhance its vanilla version. So, since Rocksteady’s newest entry is on PC, we’re here to explain whether or not Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has mods.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Mod Availability, Explained

At its current state, Kill the Justice League doesn’t have any mods since it’s only in its beginning stages. It takes a while to develop these handy add-ons, so we may need to wait until the community spends more time on the process. However, the game’s FAQ page doesn’t specify mod availability, which could mean it doesn’t support this system.

On the bright side, there is a Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League mod page on CurseForge. It doesn’t have any content as of yet, but we could see projects in the near future. NexusMods could also join in on the fun, as they have generally released mods for Rocksteady’s games.

Kill the Justice League’s predecessor, Batman: Arkham Knight, has received some modifications in the past. For example, suits inspired by Batman iterations have been added, including outfits for Justice League Unlimited, the 2004 animated series, and Batman Forever.

The same will likely happen with the newest entry, where players can get more cosmetics and unique attack techniques. For now, we’ll just have to rely on what we do have with the classic outfits from the deluxe edition and pre-orders. Users who have claimed these rewards will earn the Justice Losers and Classic Outfits bundles. They are Rocksteady’s way of establishing their own mods in-game, so it’s an excellent way to try something new.

That does it for our guide on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League mods. While you wait for more information, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the game’s PC system requirements.