Stardew Valley Flounder: Where to Catch & How to Use

Usually when wading through the shallow waters of Stardew Valley, you don’t have to worry about stepping on any fish, but depending on where you go, you might have to watch out for Flounder. Here’s how to catch a flounder in Stardew and what to do with them.

Stardew Valley Flounder Location

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

There are two places you can go to catch a flounder in Stardew Valley: the Ocean and Ginger Island. Flounder are a saltwater fish that like to hide under the sand of the sea floor, so it only makes sense that those are the only places you can find one. If you’re lucky, you can find one at the Travelling Cart, but know that it’ll be pricey.

Fishing has a lot of variables that you’ve got to keep in mind, one of which is the the timing. That entails both the time of year and the time of day. To catch a flounder, it’s got to be during the Spring and Summer, but the time of day is less particular. You can catch one anytime between 6 am and 8 pm and it can be during any weather so you’ve got some flexibility.

How to Use Flounder in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve caught yourself a nice flounder, you’re probably wondering why. It’s not the most useful fish in the game, but it’s certainly unique compared to most others. Many fish in the game are only used in recipes that’ll accept Any Fish and nothing more, but the flounder has one extra recipe you can use it in.

While you can use a flounder for Quality Fertilizer, a Maki Roll or Sashimi, you can also use it to make Seafoam Pudding. You’ll need one flounder, one midnight carp and one squid ink to make some, and it’ll give you a +4 buff to your fishing stat for three and a half minutes. That’s the only recipe that exclusively calls for a flounder, so you’ll need to grab one if you want the buff.

Other than that, the flounder isn’t used in any Community Center bundles and it’s nobody’s favorite gift – although Sebastian does like them. There will randomly be delivery requests or a quest that’ll ask for a flounder, so it wouldn’t hurt to hold onto an extra if you’ve got it.

That’s all there is for how to catch a flounder in Stardew Valley. It’s a unique fish, but it certainly isn’t the most challenging one in the Valley. For more guides what what to give Willy or how to catch a Shad, be sure to check back here.