Star Wars Outlaws Quests List – All Main Story & Side Missions

Want a full Star Wars Outlaws quests list? Whether you’re looking to speed through the main story or try out as many side activities as possible, having a complete collection of various mission types can be majorly helpful for keeping track. This guide listing Star Wars’ Outlaws quests will tell you all you need to know.

Star Wars Outlaws Main Story Quest List

All 21 main story missions in Star Wars Outlaws from the beginning of its campaign to the end are listed as follows:

Beginnings

Outlaws

Crashed

Underworld

New Tricks

False Flag

The Wreck

Hyperspace

The Safecracker

Gunsmith

Breakout

The Hive

The Heavy

Partners

Jabba’s Favor

The Droidsmith

Viper

Legacy

The Truth

The Heist

Revelator

The only thing to keep in mind is that the order of some quests can vary depending on the order in which you recruit your heist crew members. Each main quest around recruiting a member – The Safecracker, The Heavy, and The Droidsmith – can be completed in any order before starting The Truth.

After each respective starting recruitment, mission, however, each will have its follow-up missions to complete getting the new member to join your crew. For example, after completing the Safecracker mission to find Ank, we then had to complete Gunsmith and Breakout before we could have her join the Trailblazer.

Otherwise, the rest of Star Wars Outlaws’ campaign will follow in this order.

Side Quests & Other Missions

Star Wars Outlaws has a lot of side content that can be broken down into different quest types – including fully-fledged side missions, along with those broken into smaller variations within your Journal like Intel, Key Part Intel, Experts Quests, and Syndicate Quests.

Side Quests

There are four Star Wars Outlaws side quests which are as follows:

High-Stakes Showdown

Jabba’s Gambit

Jet Kordo’s Legacy

Shadows of Deceit

Intel Quests

Intel Quests are clues that can be obtained in Star Wars Outlaws by listening in on conversations, hacking terminals, or reading datapads. These will usually then branch into different quest types depending on where they lead. Here is the complete list of Intel Quests we’ve found so far:

Advanced Slicing Practice

Anaxes Ruffian Jacket

Ashiga Clan Vault

Ashiga Scouts

Begamor Ruffian Pants

Black Market Trader

Counterfeit Credits

Crashed Speeder

Crimson Dawn Vault

Crooked Merchant

Eavesdropping

Government Business

Imperial Comm Station

Imperial Forward Base

Impressing Gorak

Keeping Watch

Kijimi Smuggler’s Cache

Locked Gate

Mehdo’s Table

Missing Astromech

Motivation Actuator

Mysterious Charm

Nix Treasure Trader

Pyke Syndicate Vault

Rejected

Smuggler’s Hideout

Stolen Imperial Goods

Spare Keycard

Special Tailoring Supplies

Speeder Upgrade

Tosharan Treasure

Vendor Extortion

Weak Walls

Worthless Ship

Key Part Intel

As the name implies, Key Part Intel quests are the type of intel that leads to you finding components for important Star Wars Outlaws upgrades, like the Code Breaker Chip for the Slicing Kit or the Smoke Bomb Compressor for the Smoke Bomb ability:

Code Breaker Chip

HD05-G Circuit

Smoke Bomb Compressor

Expert Intel Quests

This type of Intel in Star Wars Outlaws will lead you to Experts who you can perform quests and unlock new abilities once you recruit them:

The Mercenary

The Scavenger

The Slicer

The Speeder Mechanic

Syndicate Quests

Although other types of missions affect faction reputation in Star Wars Outlaws, Syndicate quests are given to you specifically by members to complete assignments for them – usually including choices to earn more positive reputation in turn:

Pyke Syndicate

The Traitor

Crimson Dawn

Defector

Passenger

Ashiga Clan

The Broker

Gunrunner

Hidden Archive

Hutt Cartel

Sabotage

Convoy

Money Drop

To get more of the most from the game in its opening hours, take a look at how to earn credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws or if you should tell Eleera or Gorak about the Pyke traitor.

