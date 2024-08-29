Star Wars Outlaws Quests List – All Main Story & Side Missions

Want a full Star Wars Outlaws quests list? Whether you’re looking to speed through the main story or try out as many side activities as possible, having a complete collection of various mission types can be majorly helpful for keeping track. This guide listing Star Wars’ Outlaws quests will tell you all you need to know.
Star Wars Outlaws Main Story Quest List
All 21 main story missions in Star Wars Outlaws from the beginning of its campaign to the end are listed as follows:
- Beginnings
- Outlaws
- Crashed
- Underworld
- New Tricks
- False Flag
- The Wreck
- Hyperspace
- The Safecracker
- Gunsmith
- Breakout
- The Hive
- The Heavy
- Partners
- Jabba’s Favor
- The Droidsmith
- Viper
- Legacy
- The Truth
- The Heist
- Revelator
The only thing to keep in mind is that the order of some quests can vary depending on the order in which you recruit your heist crew members. Each main quest around recruiting a member – The Safecracker, The Heavy, and The Droidsmith – can be completed in any order before starting The Truth.
After each respective starting recruitment, mission, however, each will have its follow-up missions to complete getting the new member to join your crew. For example, after completing the Safecracker mission to find Ank, we then had to complete Gunsmith and Breakout before we could have her join the Trailblazer.
Otherwise, the rest of Star Wars Outlaws’ campaign will follow in this order.
Side Quests & Other Missions
Star Wars Outlaws has a lot of side content that can be broken down into different quest types – including fully-fledged side missions, along with those broken into smaller variations within your Journal like Intel, Key Part Intel, Experts Quests, and Syndicate Quests.
Side Quests
There are four Star Wars Outlaws side quests which are as follows:
- High-Stakes Showdown
- Jabba’s Gambit
- Jet Kordo’s Legacy
- Shadows of Deceit
Intel Quests
Intel Quests are clues that can be obtained in Star Wars Outlaws by listening in on conversations, hacking terminals, or reading datapads. These will usually then branch into different quest types depending on where they lead. Here is the complete list of Intel Quests we’ve found so far:
- Advanced Slicing Practice
- Anaxes Ruffian Jacket
- Ashiga Clan Vault
- Ashiga Scouts
- Begamor Ruffian Pants
- Black Market Trader
- Counterfeit Credits
- Crashed Speeder
- Crimson Dawn Vault
- Crooked Merchant
- Eavesdropping
- Government Business
- Imperial Comm Station
- Imperial Forward Base
- Impressing Gorak
- Keeping Watch
- Kijimi Smuggler’s Cache
- Locked Gate
- Mehdo’s Table
- Missing Astromech
- Motivation Actuator
- Mysterious Charm
- Nix Treasure Trader
- Pyke Syndicate Vault
- Rejected
- Smuggler’s Hideout
- Stolen Imperial Goods
- Spare Keycard
- Special Tailoring Supplies
- Speeder Upgrade
- Tosharan Treasure
- Vendor Extortion
- Weak Walls
- Worthless Ship
Key Part Intel
As the name implies, Key Part Intel quests are the type of intel that leads to you finding components for important Star Wars Outlaws upgrades, like the Code Breaker Chip for the Slicing Kit or the Smoke Bomb Compressor for the Smoke Bomb ability:
- Code Breaker Chip
- HD05-G Circuit
- Smoke Bomb Compressor
Expert Intel Quests
This type of Intel in Star Wars Outlaws will lead you to Experts who you can perform quests and unlock new abilities once you recruit them:
- The Mercenary
- The Scavenger
- The Slicer
- The Speeder Mechanic
Syndicate Quests
Although other types of missions affect faction reputation in Star Wars Outlaws, Syndicate quests are given to you specifically by members to complete assignments for them – usually including choices to earn more positive reputation in turn:
Pyke Syndicate
- The Traitor
Crimson Dawn
- Defector
- Passenger
Ashiga Clan
- The Broker
- Gunrunner
- Hidden Archive
Hutt Cartel
- Sabotage
- Convoy
- Money Drop
Published: Aug 29, 2024